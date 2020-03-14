Rep. Lance Gooden on Coronavirus Bill: “It Wasn’t A Comfortable Vote For Me”

Texas Republican MP Lance Gooden said on Saturday that he was one of 40 Members of the Chamber who voted “no” on the economic relief package to limit the negative impact of the coronavirus because he had not had time to read or debate the content of the bill.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with hosts Pete Hegseth and Dr. Nicole Saphier, Gooden said that if there is “much good” in Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House of Democrats and Treasury Minister Steven Mnuchin’s bipartisan bill, he was unable “in good conscience” to vote “yes” on Friday.

The measure has passed the House of Representatives in a vote from 363 to 40, with a voting member present, shortly before 1:00 am ET, Saturday. the legislation would make coronavirus testing free and provide paid sick leave to many affected by the pandemic, which would spread rapidly across the country.

He could erase the Senate next week before President Trump sign in law, marking the second package to fight the rapidly evolving crisis.

Democrats and the White House reached an agreement on Friday evening. Pelosi first announced the deal on Friday afternoon in a letter to lawmakers.

“The American people expect and deserve coordination, science-based and the whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe: a response that families first to stimulate the economy, ”she wrote.

A few hours later, the president approved the legislation in a series of tweets.

“I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and vote YES! I will always put the health and well-being of American families first. Looking forward to signing the final bill as soon as possible! He wrote Friday evening.

Gooden said he lost sleep because of his decision.

“It was not a comfortable ‘no’ for me,” he admitted. “But, I cannot in good conscience vote for something that I have not read, that has not been debated. We talked about it, I believe, for 15 minutes. It took a vote of both third to get around the normal debate process. But the Senate has already left town. And, yes, it is a priority. Yes, it is an emergency. Yes, it is something we should have done. However, the Senate does not take it up for several days, so why did we have to do it at one in the morning if it is absolutely such a good bill? “

“You are asking me to comment on a bill which – I will be honest with you – I could not read everything,” he continued. “I slept for about three hours before participating in this show and the members didn’t know what they were voting on and there was a lot of frustration and disappointment in the process.”

In addition, Gooden said that part of his concern was that Democrats are trying to use the bill as an opportunity to push for other spending bills that are not related to the coronavirus.

“And, you know, I hear my colleagues. They say things:” Yes, but these are particularly horrible moments. The process is something we should perhaps ignore. “It’s fine, but for the past 48 hours, Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin have been the only ones working on this bill. Faith, vote for something just because Nancy says it’s okay and the president agrees with it, “he said.

Echoing a statement he sent after the interview, Gooden said that voting on what Pelosi told him was “not acceptable” to him and was not the promise he had made to his constituents.

“It’s not something that makes me feel good. It was a difficult ‘no’,” he told the hosts of “Friends Weekend”. “There are measures in this bill with which Republicans are uncomfortable. But, it is very difficult for me to sleep well after having voted in one way or another on a bill that I haven’t read. “

“Is it any wonder that our legislature is functioning dysfunctionally?” he wrote later. “I do not wish to disparage any member of the House because he welcomes this bill as a positive step forward. -stamp Nancy Pelosi or someone else’s work without proper verification. “

