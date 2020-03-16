Rep. McCaul: Fundamentals of US Economy Remain “Very Strong” During Coronavirus Pandemic

“The fundamentals of our economy are still very strong “despite US stock markets plunge again in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Monday on “American press room. “

“That’s why we’re going to get through this thing,” he added, acknowledging that the new coronavirus epidemic “is going to have an impact on the markets.”

“I think the markets have a lot of uncertainty, obviously they react very negatively,” said the senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

US stock markets fell dramatically before easing some of the losses Monday after the Federal Reserve take emergency measures to combat the economic damage caused by the new epidemic of coronavirus. Trading was halted for 15 minutes shortly after the opening bell due to the more than 7% drop in the S&P 500.

McCaul said he was concerned about entertainment as well as the airline industry, which “plans to go bankrupt by May”.

He then described two “positive things that have come to light recently that I hope will further reassure the markets.”

McCaul noted that there are antivirals, “three of them are currently being tested in China on Chinese patients who have shown great promise, so we will receive a report in April next month on this.”

He also pointed out that “the first clinical trial vaccine is being tested today in Seattle, Washington. It will take another year to finalize this, but it is actually good news. “

“We have to reassure the markets that this thing is not going to get out of hand,” he continued, adding that this is why it is “so important” to pass the course Coronavirus relief bill.

Chamber massively adopted coronavirus emergency package on Saturday morning after more than 20 phone calls between Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin. It is unclear which path the Senate could take with the coronavirus measure to be adopted this week.

McCaul explained that it is important to pass the bill “because it will give certainty to the markets and provide tests that we desperately need in the United States.”

“I am not normally a fan of the bailouts,” said McCaul, adding that he had voted against the 2008 bank bailout.

“I will say that we have succeeded $ 8 billion for finding treatments for the vaccine, “he said. “The latest bill is for families first to make sure that we get screened, we get paid sick leave, things that worry Americans every day.”

He went on to say that he thought there would be a third tranche coming out that would deal with a reduction of social charges for middle and low income families “so that they can keep more of what they earn and reinvest it in the economy”.

“Our fundamentals are solid and I think it’s important to say,” he said. “It’s a bit of a curve ball coming from outside of Wuhan, China. ”

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, officials said.

“We have to leave the supply chain of China. It’s not good for the United States, ”McCaul noted on Monday, noting that it’s especially important when it comes to medical supplies.

