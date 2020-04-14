Representative Amash, who left the GOP in 2019, reflects again on the 2020 presidential race

Representative Justin Amash, I-Mich., Tweeted Monday night that he was considering a Presidential 2020 function as “another option” for dissatisfied Americans President Trump leadership and also do not want to vote for an alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Amash, who last summer refused to rule out a White House race in the immediate wake of his exit from the GOP, entered Congress while riding the wave of the 2010 Tea Party and had long been one of the most libertarian members of the Republican Party. He left the GOP last year, saying in a Washington Post said it was due to the polarized environment of Congress. But Amash was also one of the president’s most critical Republicans for a long time and then voted for the two impeachment articles against Trump passed by the House of Representatives last year.

“Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” Michigan lawmaker tweeted Monday in response to a quote from Trump on the president’s “total” authority.

A Twitter user responded to the message hoping that Amash might be the other option, to which he replied that he was considering.

“Thank you. I’m watching it closely this week,” said Amash.

With Joe Biden already the presumed candidate of the Democrats and Trump having locked up enough delegates to win the Republican nomination, Amash’s only option for a presidential election at this stage would be to be a third-party candidate.

No candidate who was not a member of one of the two main parties has won a presidential election in modern American history, and Amash will certainly not be the first. Republicans overwhelmingly support the president, and Democrats are unlikely to vote for the congressman who was a member of the GOP’s right wing before leaving the party.

But an Amash candidacy would be equivalent to one of the most prestigious third-party candidacies in modern history, given his position as a current member of Congress. If he manages to get even marginal support from Republicans and independents who might otherwise vote for Trump but dislike his tone and leadership style, it could hurt the president’s chances in swing states that have seen a margin. very thin in 2016.

Some Democrats are still blaming third-party candidates Jill Stein of the Green Party and Gary Johnson of a libertarian for the fall of Hillary Clinton in 2016 after several swing states were decided by just a few thousand votes.

The last third candidate to garner significant support for a presidential campaign was Ross Perot, who ran in 1992 and 1996. His best performance was in 1992, when he obtained nearly 19 percent of national popularity. vote.