Representative Ben McAdams, who is recovering from a coronavirus in the hospital, says he sometimes needs “extra oxygen”

representative Ben mcadams, D-Utah, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was recover in hospitalsaid on Tuesday that he sometimes needed “extra oxygen”.

He said in a statement, “I stay in the hospital on the advice of doctors. They are monitoring my occasional need for additional oxygen and have informed me that I still have to be here. I am grateful to the medical providers for the excellent care I receive and I appreciate all the good wishes and prayers that people send me and my family. “

Congress and the White House reached an agreement Tuesday to inject nearly $ 2 trillion in aid into an economy ravaged by the epidemic.

The two political parties said on Tuesday that they were on the verge of agreeing on a massive economic rescue package, which would include payments to American households and assistance to small businesses and the travel industry, among others. A vote in the Senate could take place later Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Using a public health emergency to insert unbound partisan provisions is a mistake,” added McAdams. “Both parties and both chambers must put politics aside and put working families – life and livelihoods – first. The Utahns want something done immediately and I call on my colleagues to reach a bipartisan agreement. “

Attach an update declaration to a Tweeter, he wrote on Twitter, “Partisan games must stop now. Prompt action is needed to support communities grappling with this urgent public health emergency. On the advice of my doctors, I am still in the hospital. My experience also shows me the seriousness of this problem. #utpol #coronavirus # covid19 ”

At least two other American lawmakers announced that they had been diagnosed with the virus: Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., and representative Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla.

McAdams said he first fell ill with “mild and cold symptoms” soon after returning to Washington from Salt Lake City. He went to see his doctor the next day and began to isolate himself at home and hold meetings over the phone. After his symptoms worsened, including fever, dry cough, and difficult breathing, he said doctors examined him at a clinic and received his results last week.

Before his hospitalization due to breathing difficulties, he had self-quarantined at home.

McAdams, a moderate, was elected in 2018 in the republican-oriented district. McAdams previously served as mayor of Salt Lake County and state legislator. His district includes parts of the counties of Salt Lake and Utah.