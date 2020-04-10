Representative Dan Kildee explains how coronavirus has changed their daily routine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Quarantine routine is a regular feature that asks brokers of political power how their daily lives changed – and how they are still doing their jobs – during the coronavirus crisis.

Representative Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Spent his time working in the halls of Capitol Hill as deputy chief executive whip of Democratic House. Now, Kildee is walking through her neighborhood in the township of Flint as a way to let go of the weeks-long lockout.

Kildee, 61, has made a habit of walking outside when making phone calls. They were so numerous that it covers an average of 16 kilometers per day.

Kildee has already been at the forefront of the crisis response, helping to get federal help during the Flint lead water crisis. Today, Michigan being one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus epidemic, Kidlee strives to provide medical supplies and protective equipment to healthcare workers.

Kildee described how her daily routine changed in a Q&A with Fox News.

How has your daily routine changed since the start of social distancing measures?

Kildee: Members of Congress, like all Americans, use social distancing to slow the spread. I have been working from my home in Michigan for three weeks, except when I went to Washington, D.C., to vote for the third emergency relief bill that was recently passed by Congress. While my goal of always wanting to serve my constituents remains the same, the way I accomplish this has changed significantly. Homework has meant conference calls or video calls for most of the day, with my congressional staff, constituents, fellow congressmen, community leaders and small business owners. The technology is amazing – I did national cable interviews on FaceTime, held a press conference on the Zoom videoconference and regularly throughout this crisis, I held telephone meetings with thousands of voters to respond to their questions. But technology does not replace face-to-face human interactions that help me build better relationships with my neighborhood.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Kildee: I work tirelessly to bring resources back to my district. Michigan is currently one of the states with the highest number of coronavirus cases. One of the challenges for our state has been to ensure that our front line workers, especially our doctors, nurses and hospitals, have the personal protective equipment they need. This includes not only Congress allocating more money for PPE, which I am glad Congress has done, but also working with our governor and the state emergency operations center to resolve related issues. to supply. For example, I worked on phones to speak with companies that might be able to reorganize their operations to make PPE or to identify suppliers to obtain new supply contracts.

What do you miss most about the way you did your job before it started?

Kildee: One of the best aspects of my job is meeting and interacting with people. Before this pandemic, I saw hundreds of people every day in person. Whether speaking to school groups, community events or individual meetings, I have always appreciated the opportunity to interact and be with the voters. In the past few weeks, each event has been virtual or by phone, and I miss being able to have personal interactions with Michiganders. Like many Americans, I also lack the ability to get in the car and drive to visit my family, including my grandchildren Caitlin and Colin.

What surprised you the most about how life has changed?

Kildee: Before this pandemic, there were many aspects of our daily lives that we may have taken for granted. Something as simple as having friends for a fire or going to the grocery store has completely changed. Living this pandemic is difficult and will continue to be for several weeks. But we will get through this as a country, together. I was continually surprised by the simple acts of kindness, big and small, that the Americans showed for each other. From sewing on handmade masks, donating blood, collecting groceries for an elderly neighbor, I have seen so many people find a way to help others during this difficult time.

How do you let off steam?

Kildee: Throughout my work day, generally when I am on a conference call, I take walks in my neighborhood, while obviously practicing social distancing. I walked an average of about 16 kilometers a day, and even more conference calls than that.