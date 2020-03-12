Representative Doug Collins, still in self-quarantine against coronaviruses, says testing is increasing and people should not panic

Representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., Said Thursday that Americans should not panic coronavirus trigger.

“We have to make sure the tests are there for those who are sick,” said the senior member of the House Judicial Committee.American press room. “

Collins spoke of his home after deciding to quarantine himself a few days ago because he was in contact with an infected person who attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, DC

NEW CORONAVIRUS APPEARS TO INCREASE AS SPREAD OF EPIDEMICS

Collins went on to say, “I think the testing is going on at the moment. The more tests there are, we will be able to make sure that anyone with these symptoms can be tested. “

“I trust the CDC,” said Collins, adding that it is important for Americans not to panic but to take the necessary precautions as the country tries to limit the speed at which the virus spreads through communities. .

Collins said he had no symptoms, but wanted to be too careful at home. Health officials have said that the virus can be transmitted even when an infected person has no symptoms.

The night of March 11, 2020, we may remember the moment when the coronavirus epidemic reached a new level of severity in the United States.

In just two hours, the Americans heard an astonishing series of announcements as the spread of the virus – also known as COVID-19 – continued.

The dizzying series of developments came as fears of coronaviruses continued to wreak havoc on financial markets, which entered the bear market on Wednesday and headed for another day of red on Thursday, as futures fell more than 1,200 points.

Around 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, President Trump told the Oval Office nation that he was calling for a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights from Grande -Brittany and those carrying cargo, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“The virus will have no chance against us. No nation is more prepared or more resilient,” said Trump.

Dom Calicchio of Fox News contributed to this report.