Representative Gaetz denounces House Democrats’ coronavirus legislation

Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Lashed out at House Democrats coronavirus Thursday, saying “it’s like they’re going in the opposite direction”.

“I hope that the agreement our management is talking about does not only include one plus in each Democratic wish list, a budgetary item. I do not think that we must necessarily improve the SNAP program to be able to ensure that we have tests the resources and medical resources in the hands of these front-line health professionals, “said Gaetz on” The Ingraham Angle “. “We are not a Europe without borders. We are not a China without information.”

IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: CLOSURES, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND MORE

“And I think you can certainly think about the difference between the president who does everything he can to protect our country,” said Gaetz. “And then the Democrats literally introduced a bill this week to limit the president’s power to have these national security restrictions on travel.”

Legislators were trying to hash out details coronavirus legislation Thursday, hoping to pass the relief package to families and workers, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote would be more likely to happen on Friday.

Gaetz said Tuesday he had tested negative for coronavirus, just one day after entering quarantine after learning that he and several other congressional leaders had been exposed to a participant in CPAC who had tested positive for COVID- 19.

Congressman said everything that goes wrong with Washington remains as the country tries to deal with the virus.

“And everything that is wrong with a corrupt Washington, with last minute deals and special interests, a lack of transparency, none of this was removed when we had to deal with the coronavirus,” said Gaetz. “So you see the same things about the Washington deals woven together at the last minute without debate and scrutiny in the light of day, leading to a product of legislative work that appears to be more of a democratic political wish list for each effort as a temporary targeted response to the coronavirus. “

