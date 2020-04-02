Representative Ilhan Omar calls press conferences on Trump’s coronavirus a “train wreck”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

representative Ilhan Omar is not a fan of the coronavirus press conferences at the White House. The Minnesota freshman representative became the last Democrat to criticize the briefing as disjointed and self-promoting.

MSNBC and CNN did not conduct the entire press conference. Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple wrote a column titled, “CNN, MSNBC refused to conduct a full briefing on the Trump coronavirus. Yay! “

Omar went on Twitter Wednesday to describe the press conference as “disturbing to watch”.

“It’s not just the lies and the frills that bother, but the millions of people who watch this and actually believe this crazy thing. It’s like watching a train accident happen and not knowing what to do, ”she tweeted.

Trump was joined by his coronavirus task force during these briefings to provide the latest updates on the country’s fight against the new coronavirus.

The Daily Beast reported that CNN President Jeff Zucker said that CNN viewers should hear from coronavirus experts like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who regularly appear alongside Trump during briefings.

CLICK FOR LAST ON CORONAVIRUS

The briefing provided key information. Fauci said on Tuesday that projections indicate that 100,000 to 240,000 people could die from the virus in the United States, even if current preventive measures remain in effect.

Don Lemon, an anchor at CNN, Monday called for the network to stop running press conferences.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It has become – these press briefings have become his new” apprentice “. They became his new rallies. And he treats the press and the media as if he were talking to people at his rallies. It’s the same thing. It is no different, except that the audience is not there, “he said.

Joseph News Wulfshon and Brian Flood of Fox News contributed to this report