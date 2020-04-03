Representative Khanna Says Mnuchin Will Allow Venture-Backed Startups To Access SBA Stimulus Loans Against Coronaviruses

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Plans to Drop Rule That Prevents Certain Small Businesses From Receiving Vital Rescue Funds As Part of Government’s Coronavirus Stimulus Package bipartisan push by legislators to fold sinking startups as beneficiaries of the program.

Representative Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Told Fox News Thursday that lawmakers are in talks to waive the Small Business Association (SBA) membership rule, which states that startups backed by capital companies – risk or equity investors must count the employees of this company as their own – often making startups exceed the threshold of 500 employees.

PELOSI AND KHANNA EXPRESS ITS CONCERNS REGARDING STARTUPS POTENTIALLY EXCLUDED FROM SBA LOANS

The rule excluded startups from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as part of the federal government’s $ 2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

“Under discussion is a proposed waiver of affiliation rules for startups not controlled by a single shareholder,” said Khanna. “Startups with a venture capitalist holding less than 50 percent may be able to apply for PPP loans. It is important to see the details of how these guidelines are written, but potentially most startups could be eligible for PPP loans under this proposal. “

Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif said on Wednesday that he spoke to Mnuchin and the two concluded “this is going to be resolved”, allowing startups to tap into the $ 350 billion in federal aid .

McCarthy did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on other details of the conversation, but Khanna applauded his efforts to try to get the much-needed funding.

“Great to see @GOPLeader follow President Pelosi and my letter. I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership, the SBA and the Treasury to keep the future of the US economy afloat, “Khanna wrote on Twitter.

Khanna told Fox News that the Trump administration has not “made a firm commitment” as to when the rules for SBA loans for startups will come into effect, but added: “We may have some clarification. on the matter tomorrow. “

“I am pleased that the administration is listening to the start-up community and allowing them to participate in the Small Business Administration’s recovery program,” said Khanna, just days after him and President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. wrote a letter urging Mnuchin and the SBA to consider the main shortcoming of the federal loan program.

“It is obvious, because it will save hundreds of thousands of jobs and will also allow innovators in our country to continue their work,” he added.

Khanna also said he hopes the potential flexibility for startups due to the coronavirus pandemic – which has crippled businesses across the country – will turn into a longer-term change.

“I hope this could pave the way for a permanent solution to ensure that startups will be eligible for all SBA programs in the future, as will small businesses in other sectors,” he said.