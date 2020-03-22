Representative Mark DeSaulnier in “critical condition” with pneumonia after negative COVID-19 test, according to an office

Representative Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., Was hospitalized last week and remains in critical condition after fracturing his rib during a race that resulted in complications from pneumonia.

DeSauinier’s chief of staff, Betsy Arnold Marr, released a statement on the member’s health on Saturday and said he had been stabilized and tested negative for the novel. coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Congressman DeSaulnier was admitted to hospital last Friday to treat complications from pneumonia resulting from a traumatic rib fracture after falling during a race,” said the statement. “He was in serious but stable condition and the hospital later informed him that he was negative for COVID-19.”

“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” she said.

“The doctors are doing everything they can to take care of the congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” she added.

DeSaulnier was the first elected at Congress in 2014.

As of Friday evening, there were nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 246 confirmed deaths.

The state of California had the third highest number of cases in the country with 1,195, and the third highest number of deaths with 23 – just behind New York State and Washington.

Ben Florance of Fox News contributed to this report