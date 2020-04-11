Representative Matt Gaetz explains how coronavirus has changed its daily routine

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Last month briefly entered self-quarantine after contacting a person who tested positive for the new coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February.

Gaetz has since tested negative for COVID-19.

Now the Republican is back in Florida begging where he says the streets are empty and things are “weird”. But Gaetz says he is still working to connect the “needs of his state with Trump administration officials,” while having more time to cook for himself – something he didn’t. used to do in Washington.

Gaetz described how his daily routine changed in Q&A with Fox News:

How has your daily routine changed since the start of social distancing measures?

Gaetz: I usually wake up on a cot in my closet in the Longworth office building and shower with about 50 of my male colleagues. Now I wake up in my own bed and shower alone.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Gaetz: President Trump recently said during one of his briefings, “Florida, look, they’re very aggressive trying to get things done, and they’re doing a really good job.”

That has been my daily goal – to connect the needs of Florida with the Trump administration who can respond quickly. I am proud to work alongside senior public servants at the local, state and federal levels – although I never imagined doing so in response to a mad Chinese bat virus when I appeared before Congress. I’m a Floridian – we do hurricanes.

My neighborhood is dependent on tourism and was just entering the busy season when the reality stopped.

Hearing the pain and economic anxiety of so many of my friends, as well as the heartbreaking personal loss for others, was difficult.

What do you miss most about the way you did your job before it started?

Gaetz: What I miss the most in my daily routine is the Fox News DC Green Room. You can see anything there.

What surprised you the most about how life has changed?

Gaetz: I am surprised and delighted by everyone’s compliance and cooperation. Our streets are empty and our city centers strange because people listen properly and stay at home.

We as a society may be ready to fight over inexpensive TVs on Black Friday, but in the face of a pandemic, we see mostly the best of people.

How do you let off steam?

Gaetz: I blow steam while cooking. I have rarely been able to cook since I was elected to travel, time for Sean Hannity’s show and exhaustion. Now I cook every day and have even started posting some of my dishes on Instagram.

And, yes, the left-wing troll robots even hate my vegan pizza!