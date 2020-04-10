Representative McCaul calls on China and WHO “accomplices” in “hiding” coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

EXCLUSIVE: Representative Mike McCaul, the lead Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party “co-conspirators” by allegedly hiding information about the novel coronavirus in its infancy – calling it “the worst cover-up in human history” and demanding the resignation of its senior official.

Friday, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, McCaul, R-Texas, explained his efforts over the past few weeks to find out WHO linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s alleged deception.

“There is evidence to prove here that this is the worst cover-up in human history,” McCaul told Fox News. “This is a cover-up from the Chinese Communist Party, which has led to one of the worst pandemics we have ever seen.”

He added, “The World Health Organization has not protected the world from this pandemic and I regard them as accomplices of the Chinese Communist Party.”

McCaul then called for the resignation of WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – which several US lawmakers have done in recent days – calling him “appropriate” because he is “the person who conspires with the Chinese Communist Party” .

Earlier this week, the WHO director vehemently defended his agency amid criticism from President Trump and others.

“If you don’t want more body bags, you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine the politicization of COVID,” he told reporters after Trump threatened to cut funding for the. organization.

“My short message is to quarantine the politicization of COVID – the unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus. Without unity, we assure you that even any country that could have a better system will have more that’s our message, “he said.

He then called for a global response to the virus similar to that which fought smallpox.

“The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy, they should come together to fight it and the rest of the G-20 should come together to fight it, and the rest of the world should come together and fight it” , he said.

But McCaul criticized the head of the WHO for “echoing the Chinese lie about the lack of human-to-human transmission”.

“Tedros must be held accountable,” said McCaul, adding that the organization as a whole “must be investigated and investigated.”

“They are not doing their job,” he said. “They have been accomplices of China at every stage of this operation. This is not how the World Health Organization is supposed to work. “

McCaul noted that “the majority of funding” for WHO comes from the United States.

A WHO tweet in January that has since attracted increased scrutiny said: “Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in # Wuhan. “

Tedros also tweeted China’s praise on March 20, saying, “[f]or the first time, #China did not report any # COVID19 domestic cases yesterday. This is an incredible achievement, which reassures us all that the #coronavirus can be defeated. “

World Health Organization communications have been used by China to boost the nation’s message as it seeks to divert blame from the pandemic, says University of Southampton study complaints could have been “reduced by 95% worldwide” if China had acted three weeks earlier.

McCaul and other top lawmakers from both sides have also repeatedly asked WHO to close so-called “wet markets” in China and around the world, after scientists said the markets were tied to the 2003 SARS epidemic and that they appeared to be the source of COVID-19.

McCaul said he had not yet received a response from WHO on the matter.

“It really challenges the integrity of the World Health Organization,” McCaul told Fox News on Friday. “If scientists report that wildlife markets may be the cause, this raises a question of the integrity of the organization itself and its leadership.”

At the same time, McCaul told Fox News that he had called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to open an investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s “various lies” and “disinformation campaign”.

But McCaul was firm in saying that “this is not about the Chinese people”.

“It is important to make this distinction,” said McCaul. “We are not talking about the great people of China and their great culture – it is their government that lies to them, and unfortunately, because of their cover-up, caused death in their own country and they did not don’t even report it. “

Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.