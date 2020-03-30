Representative Nydia Velazquez says she has “suspected coronavirus infection”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Representative Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., Said Monday she was diagnosed “with coronavirus infection, “but added that her symptoms have so far been mild.

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, I started to feel under the weather,” Velazquez said in a statement. “I developed a sudden onset of muscle pain, fevers, nasal congestion and upset stomach. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food. After talking to the attending physician over the phone, I was diagnosed with a suspected coronavirus infection. “

Velazquez did not receive a test for COVID-19, but said she was resting at home and watching her symptoms.

Last Friday, the New York lawmaker was on Captiol Hill, where she took the podium to talk about the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress.

She is the last politician in Washington to have been infected during the pandemic. Representatives Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Mike Kelly, R-Pa., And Ben McAdams, D-Utah, all tested positive for the virus. Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Velazquez neighborhood includes parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The New York metropolitan area is currently the epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with more than 33,700 confirmed cases reported in the country’s largest city, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). Johns Hopkins.