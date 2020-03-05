Republican AG accuses Schumer of Supreme Court comment as Dem leader expresses regret

Republican prosecutor accuses Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. After him Warned Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch said that if we ruled on certain methods in an abortion case discussed in court on Wednesday, we would see results.

Schumer warned that Trump’s appointees “pay” and addressed a rally organized by the Center for Reproductive Rights, “If you make these terrible decisions, you won’t know what hit you.” The event was held outside the Supreme Court building and was discussed in a lawsuit involving Louisiana law restricting who can perform abortion.

MCCONNELL SLAMS Schumer, Senate floor for commentary supervised by the Supreme Court

“Senior Senator Schumaer should immediately apologize to Judge Gosach, Judge Cabana, and the Supreme Court,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Laundry. He discussed before the Attorney General as a state lawyer. “Schumaer’s threat is dangerous and fragmented, and all reasonable people can agree.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also called for the accusations and accusations of Schumer.

“A professor who cares about the rule of law and the impartiality of the judiciary should criticize SenSchumer for threatening two Supreme Court justices. He should be blamed, “he tweeted.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes retweeted to Morizey, agreeing that Schumaer should be blamed and set off on his dangerous and threatening remarks against two prestigious Justices. .

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that Schumaer thought it appropriate to speak “immoral,” “sneaky,” and “terrifying.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Jost also said that Schumer should be blamed by the Senate.

“He not only threatened the two Supreme Court judges sitting, but also threatened the rule of law. We can blame him,” he added.

Ashley Moody of Florida Called Schumer’s behavior “Embarrassed and unethical,” Georgia Attorney General Quoting Supreme Court Justice Clarence ThomasA Washington official said, “Rather than facing disagreement or disagreement, we decided to simply annihilate the opposition.”

Kerr said that Schumer “embarrassedly proved him verbally by attacking and threatening Gorsti and Cabana’s judge.”

Schumer addressed the situation Thursday morning after Senate majority leaders Mitch McConnell and Senator Chuck Glasley of Iowa publicly condemned the statement.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

Schumer started by referring to the significance of women’s options. He believes that abortion providers are hampered by Louisiana laws that require them to grant privileges at a nearby hospital.

“But I’m aware that his choice of words could have been better,” Schumer continued.

“Now I shouldn’t have used the words I used,” Schumer said. “They didn’t come out in the way I intended.” Schumer did not apologize to justice and asserted that McConnell understood that he did not intend to threaten him.