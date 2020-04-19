“Republican AOC” Laura Loomer Gets Bigger in Florida Congress Race

A Florida a hurricane may be about to strike Washington, D.C.

Laura Loomer, a 26-year-old provocative conservative running for Congress in the Sunshine State, is gaining strength with activists and donors buzzing over the possibility that it will be the conservative response to the New York representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“She’s there Republicans“AOC”, longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone springs to the Post. “She is young. She is energetic. She is fiery. She is anti-establishment, and she has a huge national audience, just like the AOC, which can help fund a run for Congress.”

Like the Queens / Bronx congresswoman, few people took Loomer seriously when she declared her candidacy in the 21st blue district in August 2019. Long regarded as a marginal voice of the GOP, with passages to the Veritas project James O’Keefe and Canadian far right Rebel Media, she is best known for her stern criticism of Islam, which has resulted in bans from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Medium, Paypal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Lyft, Uber, Uber Eats and MGM Resorts.

But she collects serious money. Loomer’s campaign raised $ 204,786 in the first quarter of 2020, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission in April, bringing its total to nearly $ 600,000, far more than its eight main GOP rivals. reunited.

Among his more than 9,000 individual donors are big names: billionaire Home Depot Bernard Marcus ($ 2,800) and Eric Javits, a former American ambassador ($ 1,000).

Karen Giorno, a 30-year veteran of GOP politics who was director of Florida State for Donald Trump in 2016, leads the Loomer campaign. The neighborhood is home to President Mar-a-Lago’s club and now his official residence.

Critics have frequently described Loomer’s comment as racist and Islamophobic. After the news of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in a terrorist attack in New York who killed eight people, was an Uber pilot, Loomer called for the creation of a carpool application that would not employ Muslims. She told The Post that the remark was aimed at “educating” drivers about the controls and that she was “not sorry” about it.

New Yorkers may remember her better for colorful stunts such as disturbing a mocking Trump interpretation of Julius Caesar to Shakespeare in the park, chain at Twitter headquarters in New York, to protest a women’s march in Foley Square, and place a burqa on the statue of the fearless girl on Wall Street.

Loomer said that his gag on social media was partly what inspired his run.

“They silenced me and violated my civil rights,” Loomer told the Post. “I started to think that what happened to me will happen to ordinary Americans who don’t have my soap box.”

In addition to embarking on big tech, Loomer has marketed himself as being strongly pro-Israeli, hard on terrorism, pro-weapon and unwavering supporter of President Trump.

If elected, Loomer said she plans to take the AOC and her fellow platoons – many of whom she casually calls “Jihadis”.

“I am a team of only one woman,” she said. “The Republicans need more firepower. They need people who will not back down from fear of these women. “

Campaign director Giorno said, “The experience I had during the campaign with Donald Trump is really one of the reasons I took a look at Laura Loomer. It reminded me a bit of Donald Trump. She is very frantic, in a good way, constant energy, high expectations of herself and others … she impressed me and I am not impressed very easily. “

Team Loomer said they expected to blow up the crowded GOP field in the August 18 primary before heading into a final clash with Democratic President – Lois Frankel, a former mayor of West Palm Beach elected to Congress in 2013. In 2016, she prevailed on The Republican Paul Spain with 62.7% of the vote, even though Donald Trump won the state by more than 100,000 votes.

Stone said Frankel is a weaker incumbent than Queens representative Joe Crowley, who had a huge crush on AOC.