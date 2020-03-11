Republican congressional approval surpasses Dems approval after dismissal: poll

Republicans at Congress have a higher approval rating than their Democratic counterparts, according to a new national survey.

A Gallup survey published this week indicates that 40% of Americans are helping Republicans in Congress with their work. This is a jump of 6 percentage points since the last Gallup poll – which was conducted in late October before the Democratic majority in House of Representatives removed President Trump from office. The Republican President was acquitted by the majority of the GOP in the Senate at the beginning of February.

Poll shows Democrats’ approval rating in Congress has dropped from 38% in October to 35% in the new poll.

A surge of 13 positive views from Republicans and skinny Republicans was the main reason for the overall increase in GOP congressional approval ratings. At the same time, the positive views of Democrats in Congress by Democratic voters and those who lean toward the party have increased slightly by one point.

The Republicans will try to maintain their majority in the Senate and regain control of the House during the general elections in November.

The Gallup poll took place from February 17 to 28 and was their first poll since the Senate was acquitted of the president. Live telephone operators interviewed 1,020 adults nationwide. The survey sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.