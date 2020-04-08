Republican resolution calls for WHO funding until resignation of Dr. Tedros

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Representative Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., Presented a resolution House of Representatives Tuesday, which calls on the United States to fund the World Health Organization (WHO) until its besieged director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, resigns and the United Nations-backed organization under investigation for his treatment of China during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reschenthaler, along with more than 20 other Republican co-sponsors of the House, supported the resolution that said “the United States should withhold the contribution of federal funds to the World Health Organization until the Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus resigns and an international commission to investigate the world The Health Commission is created. “

As reasons why the United States should take such action, the resolution cites a January 14 WHO tweet that “preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities” indicated that the coronavirus is not spread between people, Tedros ‘January 30 comments discouraging a travel ban or similar government action to combat the coronavirus, and Tedros’ comment that “he left no doubt about China’s commitment to transparency”, on the coronavirus.

House resolution comes as pressure mounts on WHO and Tedros with more and more American politicians, largely on the Republican side of the aisle, calling for the CEO’s resignation as information emerges indicating that China has not been honest in reporting its coronavirus data.

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Called not for an international commission, but for a congressional committee to investigate the World Health Organization to decide whether the group deserves American taxpayers’ money.

“With regard to coronaviruses, the WHO has failed. They must be held accountable for their role in promoting disinformation and helping Communist China to cover a global pandemic,” said Scott last week. . “We know that China is communist lying about the number of cases and deaths, what it knew and when it knew it – and the WHO never bothered to investigate further.”

A Scott spokesman told Fox News on Monday that Scott believed “Dr. Tedros’ resignation would certainly be warranted.”

The United States is the main contributor to WHO. The most recent bill from WHO in the United States, which is one of the many countries that fund the organization, was for nearly $ 116 million per year. The United States also voluntarily contributes between $ 100 million and $ 400 million a year to WHO for specific projects – contributions that totaled more than $ 400 million in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available.

This means that the United States contributed more than $ 500 million in total to WHO that year, which is just under a quarter of the organization’s annual budget. WHO total budget for 2016 and 2017 combined was over $ 4 billion.

Representatives Matt Gaetz, R-Fla .; Doug Collins, R-Ga .; Chip Roy, R-Texas; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz; and Fred Keller, R-Pa., are among the original co-sponsors of the resolution.

“The US intelligence community has reported that the Chinese government has concealed the threat from COVID-19 and, as a result, has made it difficult for the rest of the world to respond quickly, appropriately and aggressively,” said Keller. in a press release on The resolution. “For incomprehensible reasons, the World Health Organization has acted as a silent partner in this effort instead of protecting the lives of millions of people around the world, including hundreds of thousands of American citizens.”