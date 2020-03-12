Republicans Oppose Pelosi Coronavirus Legislation, Reporting “Major” Problems

the White House and Congress Republicans poured cold water over the House Democrats ” coronavirus a law to provide economic relief to Americans, signaling that there will be no immediate immediate bipartisan support for the pending bill unless it undergoes changes.

A senior administration official said the White House had “serious concerns” over the measure proposed by President Nancy Pelosi, D-California, Wednesday evening to help families cope with the economic hardship of the pandemic.

And minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Said the bill “fails.” The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Also opposed the bill, putting the legislation in limbo.

President Trump does not support the legislation as it stands, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continues to work with Pelosi to change a language, White House officials told Fox News Thursday morning.

Among the concerns of the White House are increased spending for Medicaid, which provides health care to low-income families without structural reforms, and does not include language to ban federal funds for abortion, a declared the manager.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

McCarthy said there were two “major problems”. First, the creation of a paid sick leave program through the Social Security Administration which would take six months to set up and hinder the normal functioning of the agency that pays checks to the elderly. The second forces permanent paid sick leave “for all businesses with no exemptions and no sunsets,” said McCarthy.

But McCarthy expressed optimism that all parties could come together in the short term and find some sort of agreement on immediate needs.

“I think we can get there in 24 to 48 hours,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy said the Republicans at the house came up with their own ideas, including employee retention credit, making public health emergencies eligible for major programs and making millions of additional masks available to health workers.

The White House also wanted a payroll tax exemption, which Pelosi did not include.

Democrats Unveiled a law on Wednesday that provides paid sick leave, free testing and provides funding to states that say they will help overcome economic hardships faced by Americans as the country grapples. coronavirus.

The 124-page bill was scheduled to go to the House on Thursday before the House leaves for recess at the end of the week.

“I think we stay here, do it right,” said McCarthy, arguing for the time for stakeholders to work on a better bill.

Pelosi said they remain in talks with the administration and are open to change. She said the bill should still be passed on Thursday.

Representative Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., Said in a statement that the new bill will build on the $ 8.3 billion legislation passed earlier.

“New Democrats in the House legislation put working families first by providing new resources and more protections as our country faces this public health crisis,” said Lowey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump presented plans on Wednesday to suspend all travel between Europe and the United States for 30 days starting at midnight Friday to slow the spread of the virus. His speech came hours after the World Health Organization said COVID-19 a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the United States has reached more than 1,200.

Blake Burman, Chad Pergram and Edmund DeMarche of Fox News contributed to this report.