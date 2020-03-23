Republicans say Dems blocks coronavirus relief on “ideological wish list”

Republicans accuse Democrats of using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to advance independent political agendas, the two sides having failed to reach an agreement on Sunday evening to move forward legislation this would relieve American businesses and families struggling as a result of the epidemic.

Overnight, the Democrats blocked the massive economic rescue package, starting new negotiations on Monday morning. But problems having nothing to do with the coronavirus have become obstacles to the rescue program, according to a senior Republican official.

“As Chief Schumer continues to delay the much-needed relief program, the last-minute list of Pelosi’s demands and Schumer’s ideological wish list is becoming clearer,” said the aide.

These include new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emission standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Confirmed this on Twitter Monday morning after the same information was tweeted by TownHall.com political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

“This report is correct. Pelosi & Schumer are ready to risk your life, your work, your retirement savings for a radical left wish list that has nothing to do with this virus,” said Cotton. “Shameful.”

“Not only are these absolutely unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, but they could also prevent companies from participating in lending programs – directly causing unnecessary layoffs,” said the aide.

After the representative of the House majority whip, Jim Clyburn, was The hill for saying it is “a great opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“That’s not what this is about,” said McConnell. “These are not unrelated political changes, they are direct assistance to the American people and small businesses and hospitals and others who are in need because we are in government at all levels, so to deal with this pandemic, have basically shut down the economy. “

PELOSI, BACK FROM STAY, ANNOUNCES THAT THE DEMS OF THE HOUSE WILL HAVE THEIR OWN CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE INVOICE

The Republican aide said the new Democratic demands came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi returned to Washington, D.C. after a week’s vacation in the House. Pelosi said the House would introduce its own bill because it was would have searched a “laundry list” of items to include in emergency legislation, including forgetting up to $ 10,000 in student loan debt per person and securing election security funding .

According to the Associated Press, other supplements that the Democrats, which Pelosi advocated, include food security assistance, small business loans and other measures for workers, although these are more closely linked to the current crisis.

Democrats, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., also said they had problems with the existing bill, arguing that the plan proposed by Senate Republicans was business-oriented and too little. to help workers and health care providers. .

Many Democrats have complained that the humanitarian aid project did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and failed to curb the “slush fund” project 500 billion dollars for companies, declaring a ban on share buybacks by companies. are low and executive compensation ceilings would only last two years.

“There have been serious problems with the leader of the tabled McConnell bill. Huge amounts of unrestricted or unattended corporate bailout funds – you wouldn’t even know who receives the money. Not enough money for hospitals, nurses, PPE, masks, all health care needs. No money for the state and local government, many of which would go into ruin. Many other things, “said Schumer.

Earlier Sunday, it seemed that the two sides were close to an agreement. While McConnell had acknowledged that there were still “elbows and maneuvers to make room”, the legislation had bipartisan support, including from “many prominent Democrats who were involved in drafting it”.

