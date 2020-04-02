Respirator shortage during coronavirus crisis forcing doctors to decide who lives or who dies

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

It is the most heartbreaking decision a front-line health professional can make: deciding who to save and who to let die.

As a coronavirus, officially called COVID19, Attacks around the world – amid a shortage of lifesaving devices – it is a decision more and more doctors are forced to fight each day, and this could increase if the rationing of ventilators becomes unavoidable.

WHICH COUNTRIES HAVE DECLARED NO KNOWN CASES OF CORONAVIRUS?

“Doctors have always had some kind of deliberation on whether medical resources can benefit patients, (and) whether patients can improve by using a ventilator,” said the Dr. Holly Wilson, professor at Louisiana State University Online, specializing in bioethics and medical ethics, said Fox News. “Sometimes doctors have to consider medical intervention as medically futile. This is when the hospital ethics committee intervenes and helps make the decision because often the family or surrogate are not disagree.”

But in the midst of this pandemic, the surrogate mother and the family are often unable to sit idly by during the days of their loved one’s death.

“And for that reason, even more, a triage committee or an ethics committee should be involved,” said Wilson. “Doctors shouldn’t be overly stressed about having to make a decision that could mean the death of a patient.”

As of Thursday, there were over 235,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 5,620 people have already died from the deadly disease.

New York, which remains the national epicenter of the new contagion, is resisting the shock – some 40% of all cases in the country. The state has already lost more than 2,370 residents, and the number of cases is not expected to peak for at least two weeks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo desperately pointed to the severe shortage of ventilators as the workload swells, noting that the virus has left many people in need of the respiratory system for up to 30 days.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS

Earlier this week, New York University (NYU) Langone – a leading academic medical center – released a note to emergency physicians, saying that they have “sole discretion” to put patients on respirators and “Institutional support to retain futile intubations”.

The email, written by the head of the emergency medicine department, Dr. Robert Femia, painfully informed the problematic decisions that doctors have before them.

“In emergency medicine, we don’t have the luxury of time, data or committees to help us with our critical triage decisions,” he wrote, as cited by the Wall Street Journal. “The hospital’s senior management recognizes this and helps us use our best clinical judgment.”

In New York, the state Department of Health has guidelines, which were instituted in 2015, and require the federal government to declare a public health emergency.

“Individual hospitals cannot and should not make these individual choices,” said Wilson. “This is why the Governor of New York organizes resources so that individual hospitals are not overwhelmed and distributes personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators to hospitals as needed.”

Ultimately, doctors must choose who has the best chance of doing it and who will focus their attention, as in the scenes of torment and tragedy in Italy overwhelmed last month. Sometimes this involves choosing a younger person rather than an older person, or someone with a relatively healthy history compared to someone who has struggled and survived likes of cancer before.

“There are different principles. There is the principle of prioritizing those who have the capacity to accomplish a task that is considered essential for society; and of maximizing the years of life – that is the number of years that a patient will be supposed to have if he survives, “said Wilson. “(As well as) the life cycle principle – giving them the opportunity to go through the stages of life, which gives priority to young people but discriminates against those who are older.”

THE scary PROFILE of Coronavirus: who is most likely to die from COVID-19?

She also pointed out that another important factor was to “prioritize those who are most likely to survive and benefit from intubation of a ventilator in the short term”, which is generally considered to be “the principle less unfair. “

“These should not be in competition but can be used by a hospital ethics committee or a triage officer. However, all of them have problems and are unfair means of distributing health care. This is why l ‘mitigation is so important,’ said Wilson.

And according to Dr. Lisa Moreno-Walton, president-elect of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and director of the research, division and diversity division in emergency medicine at Louisiana State University, “discretion in the allocation of scarce medical resources is something that is practiced regularly in Third World countries. “

“Those of us who have worked in the global health field know the decisions that had to be made in Africa during the Ebola epidemic,” she said. “If I have a ventilator and two people who need it, one is a 13-year-old boy who is likely to recover, and the other is an 80-year-old woman who is insane and in decubit Who should I intubate and put the ventilator on? In this case, the decision is made on the probability of recovery and the quality of life. “

But what happens when the decision is made between a 23-year-old woman who is a medical student and a 23-year-old woman who is the mother of four?

“The two have no commodities. Both are also likely to recover. How can we make this decision?” Moreno-Walton continued. “We are then asked to decide which life is most valuable, and this decision will not be the same for everyone. We are now entering the realm of decision-making based on morality and personal values, and it is a dangerous place to go. “

CORONAVIRUS SICKING YOUNG ADULTS, CHILDREN: WE LEARN “THAT EVERYONE IS AT RISK”

There are no official federal and state directives.

“And there shouldn’t be,” said Moreno-Walton. “The predictive model can be very different for different diseases, and doctors have to decide based on each disease and each prognostic factor based on what is currently known about each specific disease and its course.”

However, a range of public and private entities are fighting to manufacture, supply and give as many fans to the poorest pockets of the country. On the one hand, Tesla founder Elon Musk has promised to donate hundreds of fans to New York, the first shipment to arrive this week.

President Trump has cut red tape and authorized automakers to manufacture fans. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved the emergency use of devices that can be changed to ventilators, allowing gas anesthesia devices and positive pressure breathing devices to be modified for use as ventilators .

And the Pentagon reached a $ 84.4 million deal this week with a range of businesses, which includes delivering 1,400 fans by May.

In addition, health professionals and legislators deplore the fact that this is a race against time. For too many Americans, the weeks will be too late. And with an adequate supply of ventilators in strained systems across the United States, many hard-hit areas like New York could face a severe shortage of trained healthcare workers to use them and perform the standard child care they need. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

PRESYMPTOMATIC CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS CAN SPREAD DISEASES 1 TO 3 DAYS BEFORE SHOWING SIGNS, SAYS CDC REPORT

A Mississippi-based emergency physician, who was not allowed to speak on the file, told Fox News that they were concerned about insufficient ventilation, but instead there is legitimate concern that they would not have enough nurses to operate them.

In addition to the painful and imminent shortage of ventilators, a medical website STAT pointed out that there are indicators that the drugs – including muscle relaxants, pain relievers, anesthetics and sedatives – needed for patients on respirators are running dry.

Wisconsin-based doctor Ben Benro and member of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine said that in the past week they have indeed addressed the issue of a possible shortage of equipment, particularly fans.

“We are well supplied with all the equipment, including the fans, so this situation did not happen. That said, the process of suspending or withdrawing ventilator management in our facility involves more than the emergency doctor and would be similar to any terminally ill patient who presented to our department for care, “he explained “If the equipment was scarce and an emergency physician believed that a patient should not be intubated, a critical intervention team would consult at the patient’s bedside to review any decision to suspend care.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wedro also noted that in terms of the bedside protocol, the decision would be made – with regard to the intensity of care – by the doctors called to the bedside and not by the attending physician, although the attending physician would have his say. say.

“In this way, there is an independent panel of arbitrators, and the decision is not left to a single doctor in crisis,” he added. “A palliative care consultation would take place immediately for those who are not ventilated in order to offer comfort measures and relieve suffering.”