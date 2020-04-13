Restarting the economy is not as simple as just turning on the lights

This column is an opinion of John Knubley and Regan Watts. Knubley recently retired from the Government of Canada. During his tenure, he was Deputy Minister of Industry, Agriculture and Agri-Food, Intergovernmental Affairs, Transport and Natural Resources. Watts is a senior corporate affairs officer and during his tenure in the Government of Canada, Regan served in the Department of Finance, Transport, Health and Foreign Affairs. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

As we contemplate what Canada faces as we tackle the COVID-19 crisis, it is important to remember how history has tended to repeat itself.

Speaking of World War II, former cabinet minister CD Howe reportedly said, “It will be a long, dark war. It will not be won by waving flags or blowing trumpets … it makes no sense to do an effort the first year that we will not be able to maintain and increase in the following years. “

Applied to the current COVID-19 crisis, Howe’s words could not be more appropriate.

If Howe was alive today, he would praise and approve of the way Canada and its people react, especially the way companies are mobilizing to produce essential items such as fans and masks – just as they have made with the materials needed during the war. However, it would also require knowing the next steps to manage the return of the economy.

Just as our economy moved from its agricultural roots to a modern industrial base during the Second World War, Canada should seize the present circumstances as an opportunity to transform itself again.

Comparisons of the current public health epidemic and the associated economic downturn have also been made with the Spanish flu of 1918, the Great Depression, SARS, the financial crisis of 2008, and the list goes on. While parallels can be drawn, the fact remains that Canada (and the world) is sailing on unexplored waters. Today’s crisis involves a double contagion – a health pandemic and a shutdown of all parts of the economy, except “essential”.

Canada will likely be fighting the effects of this pandemic for some time, but it remains uncertain for how long. This is the great challenge of today’s war against COVID-19. Until we learn to defeat the virus, as we did for our enemies in 1945, we live in a world of staged management that will change the way we live and manage our economy for the foreseeable future as that people, goods and services will be gradually reintegrated into society.

So while the federal and provincial governments continue to rightly tackle the public health crisis as priority # 1, reflections are underway on how and when we can kick-start the economy. .

The two are directly linked – generalized testing is the key to getting Canada out of the current economic deadlock. With the ability to widely deploy tests, governments will be better placed to manage public health risks as the country returns to a more normal state and our public health management can quickly switch to a management problem by steps.

Until then, we are in a period of economic survival. This means the financial survival of individuals and households during layoffs, and it is equally important to ensure that Canadian businesses – especially small and medium-sized businesses – avoid bankruptcy.

Given the record number of Canadians who have applied for EI and other emergency benefits in recent weeks, it is likely that economic hardship will not yet be felt. The importance for public and private financial institutions to lend to businesses during this period cannot be underestimated, and we will know in the coming weeks whether governments have gone fast enough or far enough. Adjustments are probably inevitable.

The next step in this process will be to carefully restart the Canadian economy. This restart is not as simple as “turning on the lights” and returning to work in stages depends on the science and management of COVID-19.

The Canadian economy will adapt as it accelerates, but there will be variations in the speed with which the different sectors recover. We have already seen the impact on transportation, rail and air, and business will not return to normal overnight. The tourism and hotel sectors are also particularly affected, which develop normally at this time of the year for the summer season. If this lucrative season is completely missed, the effects on the service sector will increase and further bankruptcies are expected. Timing to resume business is critical to ensuring that the hardest hit sectors can rebound and recover.

And with Canadian oil and gas prices at record levels – it’s cheaper to buy a barrel of Alberta oil than 2 to 4 barrels of beer right now – this poses a special problem for Canada as governments have always used significant energy revenues to pay. for other priorities. The time may have come to build the Trans Mountain pipeline, and the oil and gas sector must be at or near the top of sectoral financial support provided by the federal government.

President Trump, in an unfortunate and shortsighted move when he attempted to limit exports of medical products, also reminded Canadians last week of the importance of our supply chains, especially during a pandemic.

In this time of emergency, Canada has learned how important it is to have a deep supply of drugs, medical supplies and food. Canada would do well to think about the amount of our supply chain that we are looking for from global sources – both for economic reasons and for national security. A Canadian response to this very real problem must be addressed sector by sector.

This also applies to areas such as manufacturing, oil and gas, essential minerals and food production, to name a few. In the long term, Canada – and the rest of the world – is being tested for its commitment to a global trading world. No small matter.

E-commerce and the buying habits of Canadians were already changing before the crisis. This pandemic has accelerated this behavior exponentially and will bring permanent changes to the way all levels of consumers click and collect the goods they want to buy. This is a good thing, and the disruption will create new opportunities for the way we work, educate and care for Canadians.

And remembering how history repeats itself, there is hope. In discussing the importance of the 2009 federal stimulus package, former finance minister Jim Flaherty said, “There will be mistakes, but it is worth the risk of helping the majority of Canadians during a severe recession.” That the 2009 package was implemented without politics or political headaches – save for a gazebo or two – testifies to the dedicated public service which was aligned with political leadership.

This same dynamic is an essential success factor if the 2020 response is to produce the desired impact, and our collective thanks go to those who work hard and work together.

As Canada joins our intervention on the ground and governments start to restart the economy, we should adopt the mantra of C.D. Howe. Prepare to participate in this long-term project, but also to learn from our own history and take this opportunity to lead Canada into a new economic era.