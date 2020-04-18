Return to normal depends on immunity, say those calling for new COVID-19 blood tests

The pressure to start measuring COVID-19 immunity is mounting, with several provinces hinting at plans to deploy blood tests that could pave the way for a return to a semblance of normal daily life.

So-called serological tests measure the amount of antibodies that appear in the blood after someone has fought an infection – including those who don’t even know they had COVID-19 because they didn’t respond test criteria, did not seek care, or had mild or no symptoms.

These data are important to policy makers who decide when to loosen restrictions, says epidemiologist Patrick Saunders-Hastings, director of life sciences and environmental health at Gevity Consulting Inc.

Without this, our picture of the spread of COVID-19 in Canada remains incomplete – the laboratory diagnostic tests currently in use focus mainly on high-risk groups and capture only those actively infected with the virus.

“This is where serological testing comes in,” says Saunders-Hastings.

“We simply cannot – and we will not – obtain these figures from traditional laboratory tests.”

According to various indications, the provinces are impatient to start a new phase of detection, in particular the work in progress of the BC Center for Disease Control to develop a test with the National Microbiology Lab.

British Columbia provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday by email that a serology test “should hopefully be released in ten days”.

Alberta triple daily tests

Meanwhile, the Alberta medical officer of health said his province will almost triple the daily tests over the next month, in part by adding an unapproved blood test that reveals who in the community has been exposed to COVID- 19.

“Ultimately, our target for testing by mid-late to late May would be around 20,000 tests per day. It would be a combination of swab tests as well as serology – blood tests,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw earlier this week.

An Alberta Health spokesperson adds that the province’s public health laboratory is also working with the National Microbiology Lab to validate several serological tests, which would only be used to determine a past infection, not the current one.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said the province is nearly tripling its testing capacity, while adding the ability to test residents who have been exposed to COVID-19. (Art Raham / CBC)

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health said his province has also partnered with the Public Health Agency of Canada to investigate serological tests.

Dr Saqib Shahab predicted on Saturday that a serological test “will be available in the coming weeks”.

“Over time, it will be essential for us to know: How widespread is COVID 19? Which age groups have the most impact? Which age groups and which populations are strengthening the strong immune response? ” he said.

Of course, the other big question he can help answer is: when can we lift physical distancing measures?

In other words, a return to normal depends on the discovery of the greatest possible number of active and resolved cases of COVID-19.

Those who are immune can help those who are vulnerable because they will not unknowingly transmit the virus, says Saunders-Hastings.

They could also return to work.

WATCH | Demystifying COVID-19 immunity scams:

Misinformation about the so-called miracle cures for COVID-19 is spreading online. Can you really buy your way to a better immune system? We ask an expert: Professor Bernie Garrett of UBC, who is studying deception in health care, including alternative medicine. 5:27

Estimates of the proportion of asymptomatic infections vary widely, but he says most experts believe it is between a quarter and a half of all cases.

This suggests that there may be a significant number of undiagnosed immune individuals already able to return to work safely, or to assume a larger share of the burden of primary health care involving communities and individuals. high risk.

For this reason, effective serologic tests should not be bound by the same restrictive criteria used to perform diagnostic DNA testing, says Dr. Camille Lemieux, chief of family medicine at the University Health Network in Toronto.

DNA testing is targeted to isolate cases and limit the spread of COVID-19, but serological testing looks for past infections missed or excluded by DNA testing, which means casting a wide net.

“We need to look more broadly at who has immunity,” says Lemieux.

“How many people got it who weren’t really sick and weren’t tested because they weren’t qualified or because they weren’t sick enough? These are the people we have to find and say, “What percentage of these are immune? “‘

“They understand the urgency here”

Among those awaiting launch is the chief financial officer of a company in Markham, Ontario, whose test awaits approval from Health Canada.

Mitchell Pittaway of BTNX Inc. says his test is already in use by some American laboratories and is being evaluated in Europe.

“In comparison, it’s certainly slower,” he said of the Health Canada approval process, but said “they understand the urgency here.”

“They are definitely adopting this approach which is perhaps more structured than what we have found with the FDA or in Europe.”

WATCH | Coronavirus: how is it treated ?:

There is no vaccine, so doctors offer “supportive therapy,” says family doctor Dr. Peter Lin. 0:50

If approved, the 15-minute test would be administered by hospitals or clinics, not by average Canadians at home, says Pittaway.

He says it is 97% accurate compared to laboratory PCR methods, but is intended to be used in conjunction with a laboratory test to exclude the possibility that a person is still infected with the virus and could infect other people.

Results should also be interpreted by a doctor or other healthcare professional to definitively exclude

add.

Pittaway says he has been told that approval by Health Canada depends in part on the development of a “national strategy”.

A coordinated coast-to-coast approach is what Ms. Lemieux would like to see, and she urges policy makers to develop this as soon as possible.

“Now is the time to come up with this plan, not in two months when he says,” Oh my God, now we are over the top, now let’s think about our plan. “We have to be proactive,” said Lemieux, who also urges Health Canada to speed up the approval process for new tests.

“I really, really want to see the Public Health Agency of Canada develop a plan, like a clear plan. And then the provinces can learn from it. ”