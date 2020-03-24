Rhode Island postpones presidential primary to June due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday that she would sign an executive order delaying the state’s presidential primary, which was scheduled to take place from April 28 to June 2 in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo said the decision comes after advice from the Election Council, which also advised voters to choose to mail their ballot.

A CHILD WHO GOT AN AUTOGRAPH OF A JAZZ UTAH PLAYER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, BUT OFFICIALS REFUSE CONNECTION

Rhode Island became the last state – behind Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, Connecticut and Kentucky – to push back the primaries in order to prevent people from gathering in large crowds or coming into close contact with others who could potentially expose them to COVID-19.

The state has already seen 106 cases of coronavirus and this number has been increasing daily across the country.

The postponement also follows statewide warrants to shut down recreational and entertainment facilities as well as restaurants and to impose a 14-day auto-quarantine on anyone coming to Rhode Island by air.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“These new restrictions limit movement outside the state, but do not limit movement within the RI, and we do not close state borders,” Raimondo wrote on Twitter. “If you have to drive to the grocery store, you can. If you need to get your medication from a pharmacy, you can. But we need you to stay local.”

Democratic nominees for President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Both canceled rallies across the United States as the number of coronavirus cases increased across the country and decided instead to organize virtual events to maintain their campaign momentum. Go.