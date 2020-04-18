Rich Lowry: Economic recovery rushed after coronavirus would be a big mistake

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

An irony of the coronavirus debate is that the most successful blockages are by crushing sicknessthe more vulnerable they are to attack as useless in the first place.

An increasing chorus on the right slaps the stops as an overreaction and waves to end them. A good example of the genre is an editorial co-written by former education secretary William Bennett and talk-radio host Seth Leibsohn. It is titled, tendentiously and not very precisely, “Coronavirus lessons: facts and reasons against paranoia and fear.”

They quote an estimate that the current epidemic will kill 68,000 Americans. Then they note that about 60,000 people deceased flu in 2017-18. For that, they thunder, we have imposed enormous economic and social costs on the country?

This is obviously a deeply flawed way of looking at it.

If we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people who will not leave their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths would obviously have been higher – much higher – if everyone had done it as usual. We did not lock the country to try to prevent 60,000 deaths; we locked the country to limit the number of deaths to 60,000 (or whatever the final toll).

