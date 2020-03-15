Rick Pitino Returns To University Basketball As Iona Coach

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – Rick Pitino Hall of Fame Named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.

Pitino trained to Louisville from 2001-17 before being laid off in a fee-for-service scandal and had coached in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health problems after 10 years and six NCAA tournament appearances.

“My passion for basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said in a statement from the Catholic school north of New York in the suburb of Westchester County, which has 3,300 undergraduate students.

“Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit,” added Pitino. “At Iona, I will work with the same passion, the same hunger and the same motivation that I have had for over 40 years.”

Pitino, 67, has a general record of 770-271 in college and became the first coach to bring three different schools to the Final Four. He won national championships in Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also participated in the Final Four with Providence in 1987.

Pitino coached twice in the NBA, with the New york knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team chair.

In June Pitino coached Panathinaikos to the Greek League championship.

Iona President Seamus Carey said, “After an in-depth interview process, we are confident that Rick’s experience and commitment to Iona and our community makes him the right person to continue building on Tim Cluess’ success. “

Pitino’s return to college basketball comes almost six months after he and Louisville lawsuits settled arising from his departure following a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The coach sued the Louisville University Sports Association for more than $ 38.7 million in November 2017, alleging that he had broken his contract by dismissing him for just cause the previous month. The school had counterattacked and claimed damages for the canceled games and bonuses. Pitino did not receive any money in the settlement, his personal file going from termination to effective resignation 13 days before his dismissal.

The settlement closed a final bitter chapter between the school and Pitino, who was not named in the federal complaint. He repeatedly stated that he knew nothing about the payments made to the family of a recruit to sign with Louisville.

The school acknowledged its participation in the federal investigation when it appealed the NCAA sanctions that cost Louisville its 2013 national championship.

In this case, the governing body has ordered the vacation of 123 victories, including the Cardinals’ third national title and their appearance in the Final Four 2012, following allegations from an escort book that the former Louisville male basketball staff member Andre McGee allegedly hired her, along with other dancers, to undress and have sex with players and recruits.

Pitino said he was not aware of any of the activities described in the book. While Louisville reiterated in a joint settlement statement that the offenses under its responsibility had “serious consequences” for the school, he acknowledged Pitino’s success and commitment to his players and thanked him for his service.