Rights group says undocumented migrants must have access to government benefits

A group of the Canadian workforce is being overlooked as the federal government increases subsidies for workers affected by COVID-19, according to an advocacy group.

The Migrant Rights Network called on Thursday for the federal government to issue individual tax numbers for undocumented migrant workers, allowing them to access grants like the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit.

The group is also calling on the government to reinstate expired social insurance numbers for migrant workers so that they can also access benefits.

“A missed paycheck changes the rest of your life dramatically,” said Syed Hussain, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, a member organization of the Migrants Right Network.

“I have never seen anything so bad. We are dealing with abject despair and total disillusionment.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Access to government grants would be the difference between a house and living on the streets, say undocumented workers.

‘Too much stress’

Laura Lopez, an undocumented construction worker in Vancouver, said that while she was at home looking after her two young children, work had dried up for her husband.

“It’s too much stress for us,” said Lopez. “It is really scary for us not to be able to pay rent in May.”

Neither she nor her husband has a Social Insurance Number (SIN), which means that they cannot claim the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or the Canada Child Benefit.

Undocumented workers make up a calm part of the Canadian workforce.

From construction workers to housekeepers, they are often paid in cash and may be discriminated against by other workers because of their undocumented status, according to the groups.

The Canada Border Services Agency has declared that it will not be deported due to the pandemic.

The temporary foreign worker Gustavo Antonio’s annual trip to British Columbia has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Migrant Rights Network)

Some migrant workers with SIN numbers are also affected.

Gustavo Antonio has worked on orchards in the Okanagan region of British Columbia for almost two decades.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said his trip to British Columbia this year had been delayed due to the pandemic and that he was stuck in Mexico without a job.

“I have worked in Canada for 17 years, which leads me to believe that I have the right to access financial assistance.”

“They don’t understand the scope or the magnitude of this”

Despite sending letters to the government, Hussain said the group’s concerns were not taken seriously.

Federal government announced $ 50 million in funding to ensure temporary foreign workers comply with COVID-19 earlier this month, as well as the ability to apply for employment insurance and emergency benefits .

But that doesn’t help some workers already here, said Hussain.

“The complete absence of the federal government from sitting with us is part of the problem,” he said.

“They don’t know how to fix it. They don’t understand the scope or the scale of it.”

A 2007 RCMP survey estimated the undocumented community at 500,000, a Hussain estimate that is much higher now.

Even though the federal government is unable to provide immediate assistance, the executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees said there is an easy solution to help some of these affected workers.

“There are a lot of people with medical training, but because they are qualified outside of Canada, they are not allowed to contribute,” said Janet Dench.

“We are missing out on the contributions that some people could make if we were more open-minded.”

With files from Brady Strachan