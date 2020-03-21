Rihanna donates $ 5 million for coronavirus relief through the Lionel Clara Foundation

Rihanna contributed $ 5 million to coronavirus relief efforts through its Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

The 32-year-old singer’s foundation announced the contribution on her Twitter account on Saturday.

“We responded to COVID-19 by distributing $ 5 million to @PIH @Direct Relief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados prepare communities with essential protective equipment, medical supplies, materials and access to food in several regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes“, wrote the foundation.

The singer “Work” founded the non-profit organization in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. Its aim is to support and finance “innovative and effective education, health and emergency response programs worldwide”.

RIHANNA REACTS AS THE RICHEST WOMAN MUSICIAN IN THE WORLD: “IT’S STRANGE”

CWF Executive Director Justine Lucas Discussed Monumental Importance of Rihanna’s Commitment TMZ.

“It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities – those who will be the hardest hit by this pandemic,” she told the media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The organization is also supported by the annual Rihanna Diamond Ball.

The singer’s donation will help organizations that help communities bring protective gear, medical supplies and equipment, as well as funding to food banks around the world.