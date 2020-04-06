RNC President Ronna McDaniel: Democrats vote against coronavirus – it’s the way to undermine democracy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

After failing with their first left laundry list disguised as coronavirus relief, democratic leaders are already preparing their next attempt to use the pandemic for political gain.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And former vice-president Joe Biden say we have to throw electoral integrity by the wayside in favor of a mail-in election, fundamentally changing the way Americans vote in eight months. The redesign would greatly expand the possibilities of fraud and weaken confidence in our elections, but all Washington Democrats see a potential benefit to their party.

Pelosi says she needs $ 4 billion at the height of the pandemic, to “truly democratize our entire system”. Excuse those of us who thought we already had democratic elections.

If it was security, why does Pelosi call for mandatory advance voting in all states, requiring polling stations to be open “no less than 10 am” every day for more than two weeks before polling day? Why are Democrats encouraging the use of public transportation, which can increase exposure to viruses, by requiring that polling stations be within walking distance of a bus or metro stop? And why do Democrats want paid campaigners to go door to door and pick up mountains of ballots? So much for social distancing.

Because Democrats see the pandemic, as Representative James Clyburn, D-S.C. Said, “a great opportunity to restructure things according to our vision.” And try to give yourself a political advantage.

The Democrats’ proposed postal vote is a trick to legalize the collection of ballots across the country. Anyone would be allowed to return an unlimited number of mail-in ballots to voters, thereby opening the door for political officials to deliver loose ballots. They could even be paid until it is paid based on the number of ballots returned.

All voters “eligible to vote” would receive a ballot. The problem: many states do not clean up their voter registration lists unless they are forced to. California had to withdraw up to 1.5 million ineligible voters due to a court settlement last year after its lists registered a 112% registration. In other words, there were more registered voters than adults living in the state.

In this time of uncertainty, we must not reduce confidence in our elections. Voting by mail and harvesting ballots does just that, delaying results by days or even weeks. In California, “5 million breathtaking ballots”, more than 40% of the votes, were counted after polling day in 2018. Ballots with incompatible signatures must have “had time to fix it.”

When New Jersey expanded email voting in 2018, it caused confusion, and officials left 172,000 voters on its absentee list. Imagine the chaos of redesigning electoral systems in the 50 states in eight months.

Postal voting increases the risk of fraud. Just ask the New York Times, which in 2012 documented in many ways “fraud is easier by mail” and “much more common” than voting in person. The Times found that “votes cast by mail are less likely to be counted, more likely to be compromised and more likely to be challenged than those cast in a voting booth.”

The postal vote led to several elections where “no one can say with certainty which candidate was the deserved winner”. The Times pointed out that an MIT study of the 2008 elections found millions of ballots that never reached voters, with a failure rate of up to 21%. Fraud known as “granny farming” has emerged, where postal ballots are collected en masse in nursing homes, the elderly are coerced and their ballots compromised.

These flaws, according to the Times, “raise questions about the most basic promises of democracy.”

Or ask Richard Hasen, an electoral law expert, and no right winger. Hasen says that “the most common type of electoral fraud” is postal voting.

“When electoral fraud occurs or when electoral coercion occurs, it tends to occur with postal ballots,” he said in a 2016 interview. Hasen said the votes of those absent can be purchased and voters were pressured. “When you are in the privacy of the polling booth, it becomes impossible.”

The Republican Party will always stand up for free and fair elections, especially at times like these. That is why we will continue to fight and win against the Democrats’ attempts to use the pandemic as a pretext to circumvent electoral integrity.

We are all in this fight together. We will pass through. But we will not give up on our most basic promises of democracy, because the democrats determined by the agenda do not want to let a pandemic go to waste.

