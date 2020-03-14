RNC President Ronna McDaniel tested for coronavirus after symptoms

President of the National Republican Committee (RNC) Ronna McDaniel has been tested for coronavirus after experiencing fever and flu-like symptoms, the organization said on Saturday.

“Last night, President McDaniel started to experience fever and flu-like symptoms, and she went to her local Michigan hospital for treatment. Flu and streptococcus tests were administered and returned negative, “said director of communications Michael Ahrens.

TRUMP PRESENTER ANNOUNCES PASSING CORONAVIRUS TEST

“Her doctor determined that a test for COVID-19 was necessary given her symptoms,” he said.

RNC said it was contacting everyone she remembers having been in contact with recently, and she and her family self-quarantine at home.

The RNC announcement came shortly after President Trump announced he had passed the coronavirus test and was awaiting the results.

“I also took the test,” said Trump in the White House briefing room. “I decided that I had to base myself on the press conference yesterday, people asked me to take the test.”

Trump has been in contact with people who have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about whether or not the President should shake hands, be quarantined, and tested.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Asked about his temperature, Trump told reporters when he left that it was “completely normal.”

Trump has said that his coronavirus test has been sent to a laboratory and that the results could take a day or two.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that neither he nor his wife, Karen, had been tested because they did not have the symptoms or contacts that would require testing. With the president now tested, Pence said he was reassessing.

“I’m going to talk to the White House doctor right after this press briefing and Mrs. Pence and I will be more than happy to get tested,” said Pence.

Marisa Schultz and Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.