RNC spends more than $ 1 million on ads touting Trump’s coronavirus performance

the Republican National Committee Says He Launches Praise-Digit Seven-digit Purchase Announcement President TrumpProcessing the federal response to the the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday morning, the RNC confirmed to Fox News that it would spend more than a million dollars to broadcast digital spots in 15 countries. general election battlefields and other potentially competitive states. The national party committee said the announcements will begin airing on April 13 and will target registered independent voters and moderate Democrats, whom the RNC has identified as “swing voters important to victory.”

TRUMP ACHIEVES NEW HIGH APPROVAL IN NEW POLL NEWS FOX

It is rare for the RNC or the National Democratic Committee to publish announcements on behalf of an outgoing president so early in the general electoral cycle. But the RNC movement comes after two super PACs supporting presumed democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – as well as another pro-democrat outside group – have launched in recent weeks television and digital spots strongly criticizing the president for having initially minimized the severity of the coronavirus and for his management of the federal response to the pandemic.

President presided over daily White House coronavirus briefings last month, where he announced actions by the federal government, but also meddled with journalists and at times criticized Democratic governors who criticized Trump and his administration for Washington’s lack of action to help their states.

Digital advertising RNC shared with Fox News includes video clips of two Democratic governors of pandemic-hit states complimenting the president.

“He was reactive. He did a lot of good things, “said Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, in a clip used on the spot.

And Governor Gavin Newsom of California sees “he said everything I could have hoped for”.

The President has repeatedly praised the federal government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“Everyone is amazed at the work we do,” Trump said during the White House briefing on Monday. “And the public is starting to find out.”

51 PERCENT ASSET IN CORONAVIRUS IN NEW POLL FOR NEW FOX

President’s approval rate for how he manages the coronavirus is 51%, according to a national poll from Fox News which was released on Thursday. Forty-eight percent disapproved of Trump’s efforts to fight the epidemic. The president’s approval rating ranged from 51% to 46% approval / disapproval in the latest Fox News poll, which was conducted late last month.

But the President’s approval rating is slightly underwater in two other national polls released this week.

Forty-six percent of respondents monmouth university poll said the president had done a good job of coping with the pandemic, 49 percent of them saying he had done a bad job. In a Monmouth poll two weeks earlier, half of those polled said that Trump was doing a good job and 45% gave him a boost. And the president stands at 46% approval and 51% disapproval in a Quinnipiac University poll.

Fifty-five percent of registered voters polled in the Quinnipiac survey said the president had not acted aggressively enough to respond to the crisis, with 41% saying the response was about right and 2% believing Trump to be too aggressive.

POLLS SUGGEST TROMP’S APPROVAL ON CORONAVIRUS SLIPPING

RNC chief of staff Richard Walters, announcing the new spots, noted that “our latest buys announcement is still fueling our robust digital presence as we continue to meet with voters where they are right now – online and in their homes. The American people have seen President Trump respond to this crisis with unprecedented leadership, and they will respond with their votes in November. “

RNC said the ads will run until May 4 on online platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, CNN and Vevo. The states where the ads will run are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.