Rob Lowe teases “Tiger King” look, says he’s working on his own adaptation with Ryan Murphy

Rob Lowe embarks on the “Tiger king“Phenomenon after many Hollywood stars have expressed interest in portraying the big cat wrangler – and the actor may well have the best chance of getting there.

Lowe said he and the creator of “American Horror Story” on Monday Ryan Murphy would be “developing our own version of this crazy story”, and according to People magazine, the project is currently under discussion.

The actor “911: Lone Star”, 56, channeled his interior passage Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 57, otherwise known as “Joe ExoticMonday when he shared a series of photos on his Instagram, dressed like new in the similar style worn by Maldonado-Passage on popular Netflix docuseries.

“TIGER KING” STAR JOE EXOTIC REVEALS THE HOLLYWOOD ACTORS THAT HE WANTS TO BROADCAST

“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this crazy story. Stay tuned! “Lowe subtitle the snaps in which he wears a blonde wig, an olive-colored blouse with cheetah and flower patterns, and the Maldonado-Passage knee brace.

For his efforts, Lowe was praised by a number of leading admirers for his authenticity.

“TIGER KING” STAR JOHN FINLAY UNVEILS WHO HE WANTS TO PLAY HIM IN ADAPTING LIFE HISTORY

“Oh yes!!” Chris Pratt replied while his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger had the completely opposite reaction, commenting, “Oh no.”

Gwyneth Paltrow simply commented, “INCREDIBLE”, while Maria Shriver wrote: “Are you serious?”

Patrick Schwarzenegger also spoke, adding: “Actually, all of that.”

The seven parts docuseries for the diffusion The giant follows Exotic in his exploits as a zoo keeper, country musician, aspiring politician and great rival of his compatriot passionate about big cats Carole baskin. Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to murder murder.

TIGER KING DIT NETFLIX JEFF LOWE STAR ADDS A NEW EPISODE FROM THE SHOW ‘NEXT WEEK’

In a recent interview behind bars, the star said he doesn’t like the idea of ​​being locked up and unable to enjoy his new fame, however, he has shown contrition for some of his behavior towards his animals.

“You know it would be nice if I could really see myself being famous there, but I have been seeing these same four walls for a year and a half now,” he said. Netflix in prison in a video shared on Twitter Friday.

“Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week,” he continued. “I mean, when I left the zoo and sent my chimps to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimps went through for 18 years, I – I’m ashamed of myself. “

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER OBTAINING CORONAVIRUS?

Meanwhile, Investigation Discovery announced a “final sequel” to “Murder, chaos and madness“Who will also star Maldonado-Passage, but this one looks at the grave disappearance of Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

“Viewers are naturally riveted to Netflix’s” Tiger King “, but millions of true crime fans around the world have wanted more,” Henry Schleiff, chairman of Investigation Discovery (ID), Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America said in a press release. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – starring a missing husband, a hitman and the illegal trade in exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and answer the lingering questions that viewers are asking for an answer. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, denied any involvement in the disappearance of Lewis, “Tiger King” says she would have a lot to gain from his disappearance, and presents Joe Exotic defending the theory as often as possible. , which he will do again with Investigation Discovery.

Tyler McCarthy of Fox News contributed to this report.