Robert Morgan: Trump’s declaration for the National Day of Prayer has deep American roots

President Donald Trump The proclamation on Friday declaring that our nation observes Sunday March 15 as a national day of emergency prayer is not without precedent.

Such proclamations have frequently punctuated the pages of American history. If it has been proven that something unifies our nation even in the most uncertain times, such as the one we are currently experiencing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was a call to prayer by our leaders.

In his book “One Nation Under God”, James P. Moore Jr. wrote: “To reject pray in the life of America is to embark on a mad race. Prayer has been and will always be an integral part of the national character. “

TRUMP DECLARES A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER IN CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON SUNDAY

Long before America became a nation, our leaders frequently proclaimed national days of fasting, repentance, humility and prayer. For example, the Continental Congress, worried about tensions with England and aware of “the current critical, alarming and calamitous state of these colonies”, declared July 20, 1775, Day of Public Humiliation, Fasting and prayer, “may we, from the heart and from a united voice, confess and deplore without reservation our many sins and offer our joint supplications to the all wise, omnipotent and merciful depositary of all events.

Our nation has never needed more serious and dominant prayer for a reversal of evil and for an awakening of faith, for wise and pious leaders, and for peace and goodwill in the world.

Earlier, in October 1746, as the American colonies became a standoff between Great Britain and France during King George’s war, the Bostonians learned with concern that a French admiral was preparing to sail his fleet from Nova Scotia to Boston Harbor to attack the city and ravage New England. It was the largest naval armada to have threatened the American coast.

The governor of the Massachusetts colony had no adequate means of protecting Boston. Sunday October 16, 1746, was appointed day of prayer and fasting throughout the city. Panicked citizens gathered in the city’s churches, hundreds of them thronging the historic Old South Meeting House.

The Reverend of the Church is said to have prayed: “Deliver us from our enemy, send your storm, Lord, to the waters to the east!” Raise your right hand. Disperse the ships from our executioners and lead them from there. On that day, a hurricane storm hit French ships, destroying French attackers and sparing the colonies.

During the Korean War and in the midst of the growing threat of world communism, the Americans felt an increasing need for united prayer. On April 17, 1952, at the request of Billy Graham and the hotel giant Conrad Hilton, the United States Senate passed a bill, proposed by Senator Frank Carson and championed by Congressman Tennessee Percy Priest, calling on the President to reserve an appropriate day each year as the National Day of Prayer.

President Truman signed the bill and issued a proclamation: “While from the earliest days of our history, our people have been used to turning to Almighty God for help and advice. . . now therefore, I, Harry S. Truman, President of the United States, hereby proclaim Friday July 4, 1952, National Day of Prayer, to which all of us, in our churches, in our homes and in our hearts, can to implore God to grant us the wisdom to know the course which we must follow, and the strength and patience to continue this course with constancy.

The presidents’ proclamations provide insight into their own vision of prayer. On September 19, 1979, President Jimmy Carter, a hardworking Bible student and the nation’s most famous Sunday school teacher, called America to prayer with one of his favorite texts, saying: “We accept our responsibilities and make our choices with all the will and determination at our command, but always with full knowledge that we are finally in the hands of God. “

In his proclamation of April 12, 1994, President Bill Clinton wrote: “From patriots and presidents to defenders of justice, our history reflects the strong presence of prayer in American life. Above all, presidents need the power of prayer, their own and that of all Americans. “

A year later, Clinton said, “Prayer remains at the heart of the American spirit. We face many of the same challenges as our ancestors – ensuring the survival of freedom and nurturing faith in an often hostile world – and we continue to pray, as they did, for the blessings of a just God and kind to guide the course of our nation. This occasion calls us to affirm the spiritual roots of our country and to humbly express our gratitude to the source of our abundant fortune. “

On this Sunday, join millions of Americans to implore God to bless America. Our problems are not primarily political or even medical; they are moral and spiritual – and the answers are spiritual.