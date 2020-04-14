Robot zappers of germs: answers to your questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the pandemic by answering your questions. You can send your questions by e-mail to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post a selection of answers every day of the week on our website, and we will also ask some of your questions to the experts during the The National and News Network .

To date, we have received more than 20,000 emails from all over the country, including a number of questions about the possibility of transmitting the virus through your ears and how UV light could be used to clean up. personal protective equipment (PPE), including this one. question from Laurie D.

Does ultraviolet light destroy the virus? Can it be used on PPE?

Sunlight emits three types of Ultraviolet (UV) radiation , but only one type, called UVC radiation, has the power to kill viruses. UVCs are filtered by the Earth’s atmosphere, but scientists discovered how to artificially generate UVCs to destroy microorganisms in 1878. UVCs are now used to disinfect many different things, including drinking water, equipment laboratory and hospitals, where some healthcare facilities hard hit by COVID-19 deploy high-tech UV light robots to kill germs.

But it is not clear whether UVC technology can be used to disinfect PPE. A spokesperson for Xenex Disinfection Services, which makes anti-germ robots, told CBC News that some hospitals are using their LightStrike robots to disinfect N95 respirators so they can be reused.

“We are absolutely honored to be able to help in the United States and around the world,” said company spokesperson Irene Hahn.

Ron Hofmann, president of the International Ultraviolet Association and expert in the use of UV light to treat water, said: “We think about things on the fly.” He said new information is coming “almost daily as we try to figure out how to reuse N95 respirators and other critical PPE that was never intended to be reused”.

Other experts agree that this is new territory in the fight against COVID-19. Bill Anderson, professor of chemical engineering at the University of Waterloo, said that “since PPE differs in materials, sizes and shapes, there will always be some uncertainty about disinfection”. Another challenge is figuring out how to get UV light into all the small crevices and shadows inside PPE where particles of the virus might be hiding, he said.

Health Canada monitors how single-use medical devices such as N95 masks could be safely reused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of approved hard surface disinfectants for use against COVID-19. Remember that frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is your best protection against the virus.

How do doctors anticipate a return to a new normal?

Weeks have passed since the Canadian government and health officials began promoting physical distance and isolation. Canadians, including Dave B., are beginning to wonder what the next step is. How do we get back to our regular lives and what does it look like?

Dr. Michael Curry, an emergency room doctor at Delta Hospital in Vancouver and a professor at the University of British Columbia, predicts that we will gradually return to “a new normal”, calling the process “gradual return”.

However, he explains that two variables will have an impact on the progress of these phases: the antibody test and a vaccine.

Antibody tests “can tell us who has been exposed to them and are probably immune to COVID infection,” said Dr. Curry. This information can be invaluable in deciding who is the first to be able to return to work.

Dr. Curry also mentions the prospect of a vaccine, which at the moment is expected to be released in 2021.

“Good antibody tests showing immunity or a vaccine would change those [phased return] plans dramatically. ”

Do you think there will be a vaccine?

About vaccines, here’s a response from Renee on CBC News Network’s Morning Live with Heather Hiscox.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network, said he was confident there would be a vaccine.

“I really always bet on human ingenuity.”

He says there are currently more than 40 “highly qualified research groups and vaccine-specific groups” working on vaccine development using a variety of methods. Some have started human trials.

So will a vaccine be ready in 12 to 18 months? Dr. Bogoch could not confirm. “Your guess is as good as mine … but I hope it’s sooner than later.”

Can the virus pass through your ears?

You’ve probably heard it a hundred times: avoid touching your face as contaminated hands can transmit the virus to your mouth, eyes or nose. But Joseph T. sent us an email asking if the virus could be transmitted by the ears. Here’s what we know:

COVID-19 infection occurs when droplets containing the virus come into contact with a mucous membrane – the soft linings on our eyes, nose, mouth and elsewhere – including in the inner lining of our middle ears, which connects to the nose and mouth.

However, it is unlikely that droplets of coronavirus could penetrate through this lining, said intensive care and ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Raiyan Chowdhury.

He said that the ear has various defenses that protect it from viruses; the ear canal and the eardrum protect the mucous membrane. Earwax also acts as a natural barrier. All of these defenses would fail, or there would have to be a hole in the eardrum, for the coronavirus to enter the inner lining of the ear, he said.

“It is much more likely that a droplet will enter through the eyes, nose or mouth rather than through a hole in the eardrum.”

And if you feel uncomfortable using your headphones, he said it was safe unless you shared them with other people.

“The headphones could then be used as a vector by someone else who would use them. If they happened to touch the headphones and have droplets on their hands, they could then easily move them towards their eyes, their nose or mouth if they touched their face. “

Can ibuprofen worsen COVID-19 symptoms and trigger pneumonia?

This question comes from Terry M.

Currently, experts say that patients with COVID-19 can treat fever with ibuprofen and other drugs, despite previous confusion about their effects. The World Health Organization has clarified that advice indicating that there is no evidence to suggest that the use of ibuprofen to manage symptoms of COVID-19 would worsen the disease, compared to the use of Tylenol and other acetaminophen products, for example. You can read more about it here .

