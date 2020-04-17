Roger Stone’s request for a new trial dismissed, paving the way for prison – or pardon?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Amy Berman Jackson, judge of the United States District Court denied Roger Stone, former Donald Trump advisor, requests a new trial because of an apparently partisan juror, which means that even if an appeal is still possible, Stone will probably have to report to prison no earlier than 14 days from Thursday .

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could, however, delay Stone’s arrival in prison, and President Trump has long criticized the lawsuits against Stone as unfair – raising the possibility of a presidential pardon, given that he has long opposed his prosecution.

TRUMP STIRS FORGIVEN SPECULATION WITH CONDEMNATION OF THE TREATMENT OF ROGER STONE FROM DOJ

“The defendant did not demonstrate that the juror lied; nor did he demonstrate that the allegedly disqualifying evidence could not have been found by the exercise of due diligence at the time of the selection of the jury “Jackson wrote on Thursday. “In addition, although social media communications may suggest that the juror has strong opinions on certain people or issues, they do not reveal that she had an opinion on Roger Stone, which is the opinion that counts.”

“To the extent that one of the social media messages could be considered incompatible with the juror’s questionnaire, they do not justify a new trial because they do not pass the legal test for something that has been” newly discovered, “” said Jackson. “[A] the defendant seeking a new trial must establish that the information presented in his motion could not have been discovered sooner by the exercise of due diligence. “Stone’s request to dismiss the case remains sealed.

Stone’s attorneys called for a new trial earlier this year after former Memphis City Schools Board chairman Tomeka Hart publicly revealed in February that she was Stone’s jury chairman – and shortly thereafter, its history of democratic activism and a series of its anti-Trump and left-wing publications on social media come to light. Hart’s publications were made available to the public throughout the jury and trial selection process.

READ THE ORDER OF THE JUDGE – READ THE FULL OPINION OF THE JUDGE

Hart even published specifically on the Stone case before she was selected to sit on the jury, while she retweeted an argument mocking those who considered Stone’s dramatic arrest in a dawn raid by a federal tactical team to be excessive force. She also suggested that President Trump and his supporters were racist and welcomed the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, which ultimately led to the prosecution of Stone.

The drama started when Hart confirmed to CNN and other media in February that she had written a Facebook article supporting DOJ attorneys in the Stone case who had suddenly resigned from their posts, saying that she “can no longer remain silent.”

“I want to defend Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando and Jonathan Kravis – the prosecutors for the Roger Stone trial,” Hart wrote in the post. “It saddens me to see the DOJ interfere with the hard work of prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity and respect for our justice system. ”

Hart added: “As a foreman [of the jury], I made sure that we reviewed all of the evidence, all of the charges, that matched the evidence presented in the case that led us to convict the 7 counts. “

In January 2019, she retweeted a message by expert Bakari Sellers, who noted that “Roger Stone has all talked about reviewing the use of force guidelines”, before suggesting that racism was the reason for all the attention Stone had given to the Conservatives.

FLASHBACK: FORMER FBI DIRECTOR MCCABE admits to lying to investigators, but at no cost

Regarding Stone’s arrest, Hart wrote: “Brought to you by the enclosed peanut gallery.”

On her jury questionnaire, Hart wrote: “I don’t remember. Maybe. I’m honestly not sure”, when asked if she had publicly written about Stone or the investigation of Russia.

But at a hearing convened by Jackson after the messages were revealed, two other jurors said that they had not felt any pressure from Hart and that she had behaved fairly. Hart herself testified that she did not intentionally mislead the court when selecting the jury.

Freelance journalist Mike Cernovich was the first to report that a slew of other Hart publications on Twitter and Facebook accessible to the public easily suggested a strong political bias. Some of Hart’s articles were written while Stone’s trial was underway. Hart, who ran unsuccessfully in Congress as a Democrat in 2012, quoted someone in an August 2017 tweet referring to Trump as a member of the KKK.

Cernovich is currently seeking to release Hart’s questionnaire and has the support of several access to information groups.

DOJ PROSECUTORS LEAVE MASS IN STONE CASE

“I was pleasantly surprised to see the Journalists’ Committee on Press Freedom table an amicus brief in support of my motion to unseal the questions and answers on the voir dire,” Cernovich told Fox News Thursday.

Prosecutors who have left the Stoen case objected to senior DOJ officials quashing their recommendation to Jackson to sentence Stone to nine years in prison. In its amended sentencing recommendation after initial prosecutors withdrew, the government said that while it was “technically” possible to argue that Stone deserved the severe improvement in federal sentencing for threatening to injure a witness , such a decision would violate the spirit of the federal government. guidelines.

This would place Stone in a category of guidelines which “generally applies in cases involving violent crimes, such as armed robbery, not obstruction,” said the government, noting that “l ‘advanced age, health, personal circumstances and the lack of crime of Stone history’ also advised against the harsh punishment.

Specifically, prosecutors said that, although Stone would have threatened witness Randy Credico’s therapy dog, Bianca – saying he was going to “take that dog away” – it was important to recognize that Credico, a radio host from New York acknowledged that he “never felt that Stone himself posed a direct physical threat to me or my dog.”

Jackson, while taking a firm stance on Stone in the courtroom, finally agreed with the DOJ that the maximum length of nine years originally requested by federal prosecutors was excessive.

His 40-month prison sentence was considerably less than that – but far more than the probation requested by his defense.

Stone, part-time fashion critic and notorious pot shaker, was convicted last year on seven counts of obstruction, witness of forgery and false statements in Congress, although none of the charges are linked to a plot. with Russia. Instead, Stone was charged with lying in connection with investigations into possible collusion.

Jackson’s order also released Stone from his gag order. The stone was banned from social networks by the court after slamming special advocate Robert Mueller’s investigation and posting a photo of Jackson in front of what appeared to be a crosshair.

Trump, meanwhile, called the handling of Stone’s charge “ridiculous” and patently unfair “insult to our country.”

