Roger Waters of Pink Floyd detonates the DOJ and claims the double standard for Assange of WikiLeaks, the main media

British rock legend Roger Waters targeted the US Department of Justice on Friday evening, wondering why he had not sued media such as the New York Times, Washington Post and the Manchester Guardian for publishing the same information that led to the founder of WikiLeaks. Julian Assange’S extradition.

“Why did they choose Julian Assange as an example to hang in the hedge and not these other papers?” Pink Floyd co-founder asked on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson tonight. “

On September 3, 2019, Waters, 76, participated in a pro-Julian assange rally to London to demand the release of Assange from prison. Waters performed the 1975 classic by Pink Floyd “Wish You Were Here”.

Assange is wanted in the United States for allegedly disclosing classified government documents a decade ago. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Carlson asked Waters to clarify if these news outlets had published the same information that Assange would face for 175 years for broadcast.

“They absolutely did,” replied Waters.

JULIAN ASSANGE HAS BEEN BARE, BROKEN AT BRITISH PRISON, HIS LAWYER

US Prosecutors Accuse Assange of Conspiring with US Army Intelligence Analyst Chelsea Manning to Hack Password, Hack Pentagon Computer, and Release Hundreds of Thousands of Secret Diplomatic Cables and Military Records wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

They also allege that the publication by WikiLeaks of unedited documents exposes the American intelligence sources mentioned therein to a risk of torture or death.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Waters said that the story that Assange endangered the sources was “nonsense.”

“Julian never put anyone in danger,” said Waters, “and the CIA only recently recognized him.”