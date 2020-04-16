Rolling coronavirus patients on stomach may improve chances of recovery, expert says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A decades-old practice of overturning patients with respiratory problems on their front rather than lying on their backs may be beneficial in the case of coronavirus, and even increase the chances of recovery, because the position helps improve oxygen intake and absorption, according to experts.

Lung disease specialist Dr. Imran Sharief in California told Fox News that the use of so-called “lying positioning” with his coronavirus patients has been shown to be beneficial. When patients on respirators are lying on their backs, significant pressure from the rib cage, fat content, secretions and gravity pulls the body contents down, thus compressing the airways, he declares.

Simply turning the patient forward relieves pressure and provides more space to deliver oxygen, which provides more absorption into the system, which will facilitate oxygen delivery to all. organs of the body.

Sharief, who works with patients in all California counties, explained that the average person normally absorbs ambient air, which contains 21% oxygen, while COVID-19 patients need 90 to 100% oxygen.

Sharief, who started treating coronavirus patients six to eight weeks ago, said that of the 50 to 100 patients he had seen, up to 50% had been treated with prone positioning in addition to other therapies.

“We are seeing an improvement in oxygenation. This helps us provide oxygen to the organic system, “said Sharief, adding that the technique has has also been shown to be successful in patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

That said, it remains to be seen whether the supine positioning will help a COVID-19 patient to detach from a ventilator. Sharief said it was just too early to say, although there has been some improvement.

Sharief noted that his patients requiring respiratory assistance were men and women of all ages, the youngest in his 30s.

Sharief’s suggestion to other healthcare physicians is to practice prone positioning at the start of COVID-19 treatment, even as soon as the virus is suspected, in order to improve patient outcomes and remove them from the ventilator. .