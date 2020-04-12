‘Rolling with the punches’: N.S. couple married during Dorian has a baby during the pandemic

Newlyweds Jillian and John MacMaster of Timberlea, Nova Scotia could write a book on home circuits when life is throwing.

So far, their story has two dramatic scenarios with touching endings.

The first is the wedding day they had planned for almost two years. When Hurricane Dorian approached Nova Scotia on September 7, 2019, they did not postpone their ceremony as many couples did.

Instead, they went back in time – twice – and said their wishes hours before the post-tropical storm hit the city.

“We had these first special dances and we could hear the speeches from our wedding party,” she said on Saturday. “It was always an amazing and perfect day.”

They had their wedding photos taken the next day, calmly after the storm.

Now, this is the story of the couple’s baby, and like the story of their marriage, it didn’t go as planned.

Their son, Vincent, was born in late March in the midst of tightening pandemic rules. COVID-19 had forced the IWK Health Center to implement a non-visitor policy which imposed the rule of a support person for women in labor.

Vincent MacMaster is named after his maternal grandfather. (Jillian MacMaster)

Jillian had imagined having a natural birth with John at his side, and his mom and his parents in the waiting room of the hospital wanting their first hug with Vincent.

Instead, she had an emergency Cesarean section in the middle of the night. With John next to her, they shared a unique experience.

“Seeing his face when he was able to see Vincent for the first time, there is a moment that I will never forget,” she explained. “It was so comforting.”

When it was heartbreaking not to have her mother, her best friend, with her at the hospital, they were able to log into FaceTime right away.

MacMasters also benefit from the remote presentation of their newborn baby to their loved ones.

Family and friends showed up in their driveway to spot their little guy. With the help of video calls, they watch it grow.

The MacMasters pose next to an electric pole overturned by Dorian in southeast Halifax. (Jillian MacMaster)

The pandemic has had some silver liners.

Although John, who was not home to be interviewed on Saturday, was laid off from his position as a marine welder, quality time is given to the new family.

“We are all linked together, we will all spend time together,” she said. “It is not ideal but, honestly, it works a lot in our favor.”

Jillian says the moral of their life story is simple.

“You have to roll with the punches, you have to work with what you have,” she said. “My husband and I have proven to be a very solid team throughout all of this.”

