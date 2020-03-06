Romney can block Republican summons and seek Biden

Senator Mit Romney, With R-Utah facing Trump’s light corn Republican His vote, convicted in the Senate each of last month’s trial, questioned the motives behind Republican efforts to issue aenasubpoena in connection with Hunter Biden and his relationship with Ukraine.

“I hope the investigation will be conducted by an independent non-political organization,” Romney said Washington Post. “There is no doubt that it looks bad.”

Joe Bidden suggests inability

Republicans are preparing to vote at the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee next week, approving a subpoena aimed at gathering information about former Ukrainian diplomats in conjunction with consulting firm “Blue Star” strategy Yes, Reuters reported. The allegation is that the company used Hunter Biden to access the State Department. His father was vice president at the time.

Biden denies wrongdoing.

Unlike Trump’s bullet each trial, Romney’s vote on the committee is crucial. Post pointed out that Republicans maintain a majority of 8-6 and that if all Democrats vote together, they will tie 7-7.

“There is no doubt that the look into Brisma and Hunter Biden is politically visible. I think people are sick of this kind of political investigation,” Romney told reporters.

The Commission has been investigating Biden at least since November. Voting is scheduled for next Wednesday.

“Joe Biden has never properly answered these questions,” said Senator Johnson of R-Wis. “Story with Martha MacCallum” this week.

The chairman of the committee said, “I have repeatedly said that there was fraud that the Americans needed to understand it. There is. “

Trump told Joe Biden to Fox News “Damaged” While Biden was Vice President, the bullet each process that involved his son Hunter in overt corruption abroad. “They aimed Trump and beat Biden,” the president said.

