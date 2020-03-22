Romney says he’s going to quarantine himself after Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that it would quarantine itself a few hours later Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Romney told reporters that he, Paul and others had lunch together on Friday and a statement issued by his office said that Romney “has been sitting next to Senator Paul for long periods of time in recent days”.

Although Romney has no symptoms, the attending physician has ordered him to automatically quarantine himself and not vote in the Senate even though legislators continue to struggle with a much-needed $ 1.8 trillion economic stimulus package. to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Romney urged legislators to adopt the relief package “as soon as possible which provides assistance to families, workers and small businesses”.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Romney voiced concern for Paul and said, “Senators will seek medical advice on measures we need to take to make sure we do not spread the virus ourselves “.

“We have to determine if any of us should self-quarantine because we are in the same room,” he said.