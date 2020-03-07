Romney votes to approve subpoena in Senate Committee’s Hunter Biden investigation

Senator Mitt Romney Supports New Senate Investigation Including Vice President Joe Biden And his son Hunter may be a thorn on the side of the former Vice President when he exercises for the White House.

Romney Had stated a reservation Investigating the polls expected next week at the Senate Homeland Security Committee together with other Republicans to summon documents on concerns may seem politically driven.

However, Romney will not interfere with the effort, after the assurance of the Commissioner of Ron Johnson, Wisconsin, his spokesman said Friday.

ROMNEY COULD BLOCK REPUBLICAN SUBPOENA trial version

“Romney has expressed concern to Chairman Johnson, and Lim Johnson, Romney’s Communications Director, confirmed that interviews with witnesses were conducted in a closed environment with no hearing or public space. ” The Chair will proceed with obtaining the provided documents. “

Romney was critical because the majority of Republican committee members were only 8-6 and the voting failed with a tie of 7-7. Utah Senator is President Trump’s base because he is the only Republican in favor of bombing the president for a Ukrainian investigation into Biden, which could disrupt the 2020 presidential election. Was in hot water.

ROMNEY FACES PARTY SCORN, quarantine after EACH voting: “He is upset”

The GOP-led committee will vote on the next Wednesday for a subpoena seeking the record of “Former Consultant on Blue Star Strategy” Andriy Teligenko.

Brewster signed a contract with Ukrainian gas company Brussima Holdings, Hunter Biden was a director, and Joe Biden was a key figure in the Obama administration’s Ukrainian policy. The Obama administration’s State Department considered Brisma to be a corrupt company. This relies on the fact that young Biden is on the board of directors in the category that Bluestar is about to change.

Telligenko said he intends to cooperate with the commission, but has a confidentiality agreement with Brewster and cannot be broken unless summoned. The Commission is calling more clearly on what exactly Bluestar’s purpose was in relation to the State Department.

The Democrats say that the various Senate investigations related to the Biden family are not really honest investigations of potential misconduct, but political efforts to increase the likelihood of Trump’s reelection.

President Trump was acquitted of two articles on bullet power-abuse of power and blockade of Congress-for asking the new President to investigate Biden and forgoing security assistance to Ukraine.

Following Trump’s acquittal, the Senate GOP leader said he would like to take up the investigation Trump requested for potential corruption by Biden in Ukraine. Biden denies wrongdoing, and Joe Biden shows that his efforts at him and his family are worried about the possibility that Trump will face him in a vote in November.

