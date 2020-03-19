Ronna McDaniel’s coronavirus test negative, spokesperson says

President of the National Republican Committee (RNC) Ronna McDanieltest of the new coronavirus returned negative, Director of Communications Michael Ahrens said on Wednesday.

“On the advice of her doctor, @GOPChairwoman was tested for COVID-19,” Ahrens said on Twitter. “Fortunately, this test came back negative.”

McDaniel and his family quarantined themselves after they started having fever and flu-like symptoms, and the flu and strep tests returned negative almost a week ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the world, with more than 6,400 cases recorded in the United States to date.

Two members of Congress confirmed on Wednesday that they had both contracted a coronavirus – a positive test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms that looked like flu.

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla. and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, both said they remained isolated during their recovery.