Royal Military College courses and basic training courses still in progress, despite COVID-19

Training courses at Canadian Armed Forces bases and courses at the country’s two main military colleges will continue, despite the cascade of COVID-19 closures and public health warnings in the civilian world.

The main defense employees’ union has questioned the wisdom of the Department of National Defense’s determination to keep the doors open – with online instructions – at the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario, and at the College royal military in St-Jean, Que.

“RMC remains open and continues to operate to provide the necessary training for new applicants, with health protection measures in place,” department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande told CBC News.

The Officer Cadet Promotion is held at Royal Military College of Canada Square during a graduation ceremony in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, May 20, 2016. (Lars Hagberg / Canadian Press)

The military offers an extensive menu of professional, technical and small-scale leadership courses for existing personnel at bases across the country for career advancement.

On Monday, some members of Canadian Forces Base Borden, Ontario were ordered to prepare for one of these courses.

The reluctance of the Department of National Defense (DND) to suspend courses throughout the system contrasts with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s insistence on Monday that “everyone goes home and stays at home” in order to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus enough to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

What is “critical” in a crisis?

The department’s position has sparked a debate within DND and the federal government as a whole about what constitutes a “critical function” in the event of a national emergency.

The military has chosen to cancel its main annual training exercise, known as the Maple Resolve, and postpone other large-scale maneuvers – but the intensive training courses remain operational in many cases.

The Union of National Defense Employees, which has 14,000 members across the country, has received several complaints from workers at bases where training courses have not been suspended.

Lamirande insisted that training is limited for the moment to “essential activities” within the army.

“Training at entry-level institutions such as the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC), which are functions [Canadian Armed Forces], will continue to operate to minimize the long-term impact on the strength of our forces and our core defense functions, “said Lamirande, adding that RMC graduates would become junior officers.

It is important to military leaders that RMC cadets in particular complete their school year and that graduates are ready to serve, she added.

The Canadian military has canceled a large-scale training exercise – Maple Resolve – in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brent Roy / CBC)

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported on campuses or the nearby base, closed to outside visitors.

There are still a few “engineering labs” in place with the proper precautions, said Lamirande.

Professors whose discipline requires such in-person training have been asked to limit contact with students. They and civilian support staff are “encouraged to isolate themselves when not on campus,” she said.

“The members are afraid”

Defense workers asked why classes could not be suspended for the duration of the crisis.

“The members are scared, you know?” June Winger, president of the National Defense Employees Union, told CBC News.

“On the one hand, they want to help Canadians. They want to be able to support the troops. They want to make sure everyone is safe. At the same time, they don’t want to be in danger themselves. ”

Winger expressed his concerns to senior DND officials, who are continuing the decision to prosecute.

“They believe that the training is justified, it is necessary to be able to maintain these critical functions, while in my humble opinion it is not necessary at the moment,” she said.

The Federal Treasury Board has issued instructions on what it considers to be a “critical function” – but the Department of National Defense, given its role in national security, has its own views on the matter. The department considers a function to be “critical” if it supports operations.

All commanders – army, navy, air force and special operations – were invited by senior management earlier this month to define, in their jurisdictions, what their main duties should be.

The answers varied according to the service, and even between one base and another. This has created confusion among civilian personnel, said Winger.

“They want to support Canada, support the military, and then go home and be safe with their families,” said Winger. “They find it difficult. And with the information they have, they discover that they have to choose.”