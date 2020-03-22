Rubio blames China for hiding data on coronaviruses, allowing spread: ‘They concealed it’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Called Chinese government leaders on Sunday, blaming them for the severity of the global crisis coronavirus pandemic due to the early withholding of key information and the pressure on other countries to take no action.

Rubio, one of the leading senators working on the relief program currently before the Senate, said Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that instead of taking the appropriate action to alert the world that there was a problem, they did the opposite.

“The way you respond to something like this in a global event of this magnitude is that you immediately declare it to the world, you bring in all the experts, and you start working and you try to contain it to where it starts, “said Rubio.

“You try to prevent him from leaving and going elsewhere, and instead, what interested the Chinese authorities was their image. They didn’t want to look bad. They didn’t want to have the seems to have a problem, so they covered it up and punished the people who talked about it openly. “

Rubio accused the Chinese government of hiding information from researchers and of not letting anyone know that he had evidence of a human-to-human transfer before the end of December.

“We could have been four to six weeks early if they had been more transparent.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in CBS News “Face the Nation” on Sunday that one of the reasons the United States might not be as hard hit as Italy was President Trump’s decision to restrict travel to from China from the start. Rubio noted that some other countries that have not taken similar action have come under pressure from China.

“I can tell you that it made things much more difficult by the fact that not only did the Chinese not reveal it, but they intimidated a bunch of countries so as not to interrupt the thefts,” said Rubio. “These cases have also entered other countries because they have not done what President Trump has done here.”

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business contributed to this report.