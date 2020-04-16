Rules of Procedure Chair Jim McGovern recommends proxy voting due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Rules President Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Thursday urged lawmakers to consider a plan that would break hundreds of years from Congress rules and allow members to vote by proxy.

Under the new “low-tech remote voting” method, members of Congress who could not travel to Washington to vote due to the coronavirus could offer specific instructions and the power to another member physically present in the room to do so on their behalf.

SEN. MURPHY SAYS TRUMP, NOT CHINA OR WHO, TO RESPECT THE CRISIS OF CORONAVIRUSES IN THE UNITED STATES

“This system would allow MPs to vote remotely in a secure manner, without using the type of technology that could be hacked or disrupted by bad foreign players. And because it does not depend on rigorous development and testing new technologies, it could give Members a say in important legislation much more quickly, “McGovern said in a statement.

McGovern pioneered the idea as a solution to the turmoil of Congress to return to work, particularly to pass legislation and economic relief for Americans, after a prolonged forced outage due to the coronavirus that could last until 4 may.

Majority House Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Have both resisted the possibility of remote voting in the past, but have also stated that returning too early to the Hill would indicate that the threat of COVID-19 and the need for social distance is not serious.

“Until we have an appropriate way to do it, we can’t do it. So it’s not about being negative, it’s just showing us the way, ”Pelosi told reporters at his weekly press conference on Thursday. “Until we have the technology and have the rules that allow it, there is no need to say that we have to do it.”

A rule change to allow proxy voting would likely be limited to the duration of the pandemic, and some lawmakers opposed the idea cited security and constitutional concerns.

The House Rules Committee released a 23-page report in March that assessed the possibility of a proxy vote and determined that it was one of the best alternatives for preventing the spread of the coronavirus while enacting the necessary legislation.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is currently no perfect solution to allow absent members to vote on the floor,” said the report. “However, proxy voting is probably the best option available under the circumstances.”