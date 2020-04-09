Rumblings of pandemic equipment will rewrite the definition of Canada’s national security needs, experts say

The mad rush to secure medical protective equipment and ventilators in the midst of a global pandemic has given some people working in the generally tedious world of public procurement an unwelcome excuse to say, “I told you so.”

For years, the defense and procurement sectors have asked successive federal governments to develop a list of “strategic industries” that do not have to rely on foreign supply chains – such as gender insurance of panic supply. at stake right now.

These calls have been largely ignored. Now, defense experts say the COVID-19 crisis is an expensive wake-up call.

Canada needs – and has needed for almost two decades – an industrial national security plan for the 21st century that focuses on essential equipment and materials that should be produced at home, not abroad.

“Totally negligent”

“We have been totally negligent about this and this is something I have repeatedly expressed,” said Alan Williams, the former chief procurement officer of the Department of National Defense.

“It is absolutely essential and if that does not wake us up to this reality, I do not know what would do it.”

Williams has devoted a substantial part of one of his books, Reinventing Canada’s defense supply: an inside view, the lack of a national security vision for Canadian industry.

“It really pisses me off because there is no reason why we shouldn’t do it,” he said.

“It should be the kind of thing that ministers, country leaders desperately want to do. And why we seem to have avoided this kind of strategic thinking … It puzzles me. It is inexcusable.”

“Key” industries oriented towards trade, not tragedies

There was a faint glimmer of hope in the initial debate on the National Shipbuilding Strategy a decade ago when the former Conservative government made the conscious decision to build the future warships, the Canadian Coast Guard and fishing vessels in Canada, instead of outsourcing work to other countries.

At least in the context of defense procurement, Canada has what are called “key industrial capabilities,” including shipbuilding, the production of certain types of ammunition, and the construction of a range of aerospace and maritime electronic systems.

Shipyard workers attend the naming ceremony for HMCS Harry DeWolf in Halifax on October 5, 2018. The shipbuilding program provided an overview of what a maintenance-driven supply program might look like national supply. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

However, much of the work of these “key” domestic industries is aimed at manufacturing high-end components for global supply chains. Critics have often stated that the policy focuses on high-tech innovation and business priorities, rather than rigid national security interests.

Other countries, said Williams, have created space for national security interests in industrial policy by not allowing other countries to build certain equipment. The Japanese, for example, have retained the ability to assemble their own warplanes.

A change of mentality

The COVID-19 crisis, which exposed a potentially fatal shortage of ventilators and protective equipment for health professionals, will push the federal government to a radical reassessment of what we need to be able to build at home to protect the country .

In some respects, this work has already started.

Earlier this week, reflecting on the measures taken by the Trump administration to restrict exports of protective equipment, Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed dismay at the plight of so many Canadians. had been removed from the hands of the federal and provincial governments.

“I am so, so disappointed right now,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the United States and all of a sudden they are pulling the wool over these shenanigans. But as I said yesterday, we will never count on any other country to move forward.”

In the past two weeks, the federal government has announced plans to invest more than $ 2 billion in the supply and acquisition of protective medical equipment – masks, overalls, face shields, hand sanitizer – at home. On Tuesday, Ottawa released a plan to get three Canadian companies to build 30,000 fans.

Healthcare equipment may have been outside the normal definition of national security needs until just a few weeks ago – but the changing geopolitical landscape offered another warning sign that was ignored, said Supply expert Dave Perry.

Building on China

“This highlights the flip side of our globalized world and our globalized supply chains,” said Perry, analyst and vice-president of the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs. “The cold and harsh truth is that we will be relying on China for essential supplies.”

When the coronavirus epidemic escalated, federal officials should have been aware of the potential danger of using Chinese factories for so many essential items.

But in the absence of local capacity, Canada is at the mercy of panicked nations amid panicked purchases.

“The whole world is trying to place orders from the same sets of factories that we are trying to source,” said Perry.

“It might be correct to criticize the Chinese for their response, but in the current context, the government must be aware of the impact on our potential ability to source from China which we really, really need right now – when there are not many other options available in the short term and when the rest of the world makes the same phone calls. “

One of the critical arguments against a national industrial national security strategy has been the cost. This is a familiar argument in the context of shipbuilding: taxpayers pay a premium when we charge Canadian industry to provide solutions, rather than turning to cheaper foreign manufacturers.

Defense policy expert Elinor Sloan at Carleton University said she believes the crisis will focus public attention on securing critical industries and supplying the country in the event of a global crisis.

“The trade-off, as we know, is that it can be more expensive to build or produce at home,” she said. “This crisis can generate a prospect among the public that the additional cost is worth it.”