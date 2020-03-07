Runners revel in hallucinations and challenges in the ultra-cold Arctic to date

When Andrew Worsely-Tonks woke up to -40 degrees Celsius after spending his first night outside in the Arctic, he remembered getting wet and his whole body felt like it was frozen.

Then he got out of his sleeping bag and was shaking uncontrollably.

“It was impossible to stop,” said Worsely-Tonks.

“At this point, the only real option you have is to try to move … I was desperately trying to warm my body.”

Worsely-Tonks was one of 12 competitors in the 12th edition of the 6633 Arctic Ultra. It is an extreme version of distance racing. The race crosses the Arctic Circle on the Canadian side starting at Eagle Plains, Yukon.

The shortest route, just over 193 kilometers, ends at Fort McPherson, in the Northwest Territory. while the longer route, just over 611 kilometers, ends on the shores of the Arctic Ocean at Tuktoyaktuk, in the Northwest Territory.

Organizers said it was a smaller group than usual with three of the shortest runners, including Allan Benjamin of Old Crow, while nine ran in the longest run .

According to the race website, only 37 people have completed the long run in 10 years. The race claims to be “the toughest, coldest and windiest ultra on the planet” – although, in the humble opinion of the organizers, the race is “perfectly doable” for those who wish .

This year’s race started just after noon on February 27.

This requires physical and mental endurance, said Stuart Thornhill, director of operations. And although the race was generally difficult, this year’s weather conditions made it particularly difficult.

The coldest temperature ever for racing

Average temperatures throughout the race were consistently well below -30 ° C, said Thornhill, while in previous years they had been negative among teens.

“It was a particularly difficult year for all of the competitors,” he said.

There are security checkpoints where doctors assess whether the athletes are fit to continue, but that’s it, said Thornhill.

Participants are responsible for the food, clothing, sleeping bag and other items they will need.

“The distance, the loneliness, the mental rigor that you cross on this race” is severe, he said, adding that some participants even hallucinated during the race. This includes visions of the London Eye, chimps lying on the snow and runner partners who are not really there.

He said hallucinations could be the hardest part of the race.

“We are still getting significant dropouts,” he said.

Vlad Pop won the 6633 Arctic Ultra race last year on the shortest course (approximately 93 kilometers). This year, he tried again in the longer race (more than 600 kilometers). (Facebook page 6633 Arctic Ultra)

Hallucinations, keeping warm and equipment malfunction

Vlad Pop of Romania was the winner of last year’s short race and chose to try it again for the longer term this year.

He said that none of these races came without challenges, including hallucinations.

The first year, he saw the trees becoming people and started talking to them. He also saw the faces of his family and friends on the ice. This year he saw illusions of foxes and wolves nearby and at one point he thought a car was following him. He attributed this particular vision to his fear that someone would force him to leave the race.

Pop didn’t sleep at all the first two nights, he said. On the fifth day, he ended up being withdrawn from the race by the organizers for his own safety.

“I was angry [at] myself, “he said, adding that he had traveled more than 300 kilometers.

For Worsely-Tonks, who traveled from the UK to participate in the race, the end for him was after he had trekked a mountain, his sleigh – with nine days of supplies, including food and water – in tow.

“You literally cross a mountain and it never ends,” he recalls.

“It keeps going up and up and every time you think you are at the top, you are not. And then it goes up for 15 kilometers. Quite simply relentless.”

He said that when he reached the summit, he was struck by another “brutal moment” he did not expect – to be “smeared” on the other side of the mountain by a cold wind.

“It was pretty much the end for me there,” he said.

6633 Arctic Ultra stretches from Eagle Plains, Yukon to Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T, including this section that runs along the Peel River. According to the race website, only 37 people have completed the long run in 10 years. (Submitted by 6633 Arctic Ultra)

There is also a delicate balance between wearing enough layers to stay warm, but not as much that will make you sweat, which could make you very cold, he said. He also had an equipment malfunction.

At one point, he said that he had put the torch on his head and that he had “disintegrated”.

“It fell apart because of the cold,” he said.

“It is like top quality equipment that you have obviously spent a lot (to) make sure it will work.”

He ended up being pulled out of the race at the second checkpoint by doctors. At that time, he had frostbite on his thumbs and on his nose. He traveled approximately 114 kilometers.

Worsely-Tonks said it was difficult to accept initially to be told to stop, given everything he had put in place. He added that he could try again, but probably not next year.

All but two left the race on Thursday afternoon. Grant Maughan of Australia has been named the winner of the long race. Yves Garrigue won the shortest race.

The final runner, Steven Jackson of Ottawa, Ont., Is scheduled to finish Friday evening or early Saturday.