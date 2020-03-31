Running outside during the coronavirus pandemic: are you all right?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As more research suggests the possibility that the new coronavirus may have the potential to become airborne, some wonder if walking or running outdoors during the pandemic can still be considered safe.

“Our understanding of coronavirus transmission is incomplete and evolving rapidly”, Dr Linda Anegawa, internist at the virtual health platform, PlushCaresaid Fox News.

Citing observations from neurosurgeons and ear and throat doctors in China, Italy, and Iran, as well as a recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine, Anegawa said there were ” reasons to believe that the virus that causes COVID-19 could linger in microdroplets in the air. “

However, Anegawa said that the likelihood of contracting the virus in this way instead of having direct contact with an infected person would depend on the duration of the exposure and the viral load.

“As long as the social distance is maintained (more than six feet from each other), going out to run and walk is probably always safe,” said Anegawa. “The probability of being infected with a virus depends on the duration of exposure and the viral load, which means the amount of virus to which the body is exposed. This is probably the reason why healthcare workers are considered to have the most serious infections with COVID-19 – they have high levels of daily viral exposure. “

But for the average person, said Anegawa, the rapid dispersion of respiratory droplets occurring outdoors means that even if exposed, they would likely be too weak to cause infection.

“Having said that, if you go out with children, I would recommend that they do not play with other children in the neighborhood,” she said.

Health officials have long stated that the majority of COVID-19 patients will experience symptoms, which has also raised concerns among some about tobacco smokers and whether their smoke is contaminated with tobacco. virus and then spreads the virus to others.

“It is possible that the expired air of anyone infected with COVID-19 (smoker or non-smoker) may contain droplets with a live virus,” said Anegawa. “By the way, smoking greatly increases your risk of complications if you become infected with COVID-19. I have had many visits recently from patients who smoke and have asked for help in quitting because of the pandemic, which is really fantastic. “