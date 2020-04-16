Russia launched test of anti-satellite missile, according to US Space Command

Russia has just tested an anti-satellite missile, according to the U.S. Space Command.

The launch took place on Monday, according to a statement from Space Command, which indicates that it is following the direct ascent anti-satellite missile (DA-ASAT).

“Russia’s DA-ASAT test provides another example of the fact that the threats to American and allied space systems are real, serious and growing,” said General John W. “Jay” Raymond, commander of the ‘USSPACECOM and Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force, in the declaration.

“The United States is ready and determined to deter aggression and to defend the Nation, our allies and American interests against hostile acts in space,” he added.

The missile system is capable of destroying satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), according to the United States Army, and follows the launch of the COSMOS 2542 and COSMOS 2543 satellites from Russia. “These satellites, which behaved in the same way as previous Russian satellites which had the characteristics of a space weapon, carried out maneuvers near a satellite of the American government which would be interpreted as irresponsible and potentially threatening in any other field “said the General of the Space Force in the statement.

“This test is further evidence of Russia’s hypocritical plea for space arms control proposals designed to restrict the capabilities of the United States while clearly having no intention of ending their programs. ‘space weapons,’ said Raymond. “Space is essential to all nations and to our way of life. The demands of space systems continue in this time of crisis where global logistics, transportation and communications are essential to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. “

According to Pavel Podvig, author of the Russian strategic nuclear forces Blog, Russia had published a notice indicating that it would launch a test launch of the Nudol ASAT system on April 15. “The missile was launched from the Plesetsk test site,” wrote Podvig, noting that a previous Nudol test appears to have taken place in November 2019.

The US Space Force recently made its first launch when the US Army’s advanced very high frequency (AEHF-6) satellite took off from Cape Canaveral Air Force station on March 26.

