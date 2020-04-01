Russia Sends Plane Full Of Medical Equipment To United States During Coronavirus Pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Russia sends a plane full of medical supplies to the United States to help fight the coronavirus following a telephone conversation between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The Russian Embassy published on social media on Tuesday canals that “Russia could send a plane with medical and protective equipment to the United States as early as Tuesday,” quoted the Russian news agency TASS. Reuters Russian state television later reported that the flight took off early Wednesday morning.

It comes after Trump said, without too much context, that Russia was sending some sort of medical aid in its briefing on the coronavirus task force on Monday.

“And I have to say that we have great relationships with many countries,” said Trump. “China sent us stuff, which was great. Russia sent us a very large amount of equipment, medical supplies, which was very nice.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TO 4000 MORE AMERICANS AND EXCEEDS CHINA

The Russian Embassy’s Twitter account said on Tuesday that it is sending aid to the United States as it struggles to maintain its death toll from coronavirus, which the White House says should be between 100 000 and 240 000, Russia would hope for help from the United States. if the coronavirus pandemic becomes more serious within its borders later this year.

“Above all, when he offers assistance to his American colleagues, President Putin is guided by the following consideration: when medical equipment manufacturers grow, they can do the same if necessary,” he said. -he adds.

A Facebook post by the Russian Embassy said that Putin had offered to help Trump during the call.

BEST DEMOCRATS SAY PARTY CONVENTION MAY BE CANCELED FOR THREAT OF CORONAVIRUS

“Aware of the serious epidemiological situation in America, the Russian side has offered medical supplies and protective equipment,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a video of the contents of the plane and its takeoff early Wednesday morning.

A reading of the Trump-Putin call, which the White House released on Monday, found no discussion of Russian medical aid to the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest developments and efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said the statement. “The two leaders agreed to work closely as part of the G20 to lead the international campaign to defeat the virus and invigorate the global economy. The leaders also discussed critical bilateral and global issues. President Trump and President Putin agreed on the importance of stability in the world energy markets. “

Cooperation between the two countries comes after tensions have been strained between Russia and the United States in recent years due to Russian expansionist tendencies, threats to American allies, electoral interference and more.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News Kristina Biddle contributed to this report.