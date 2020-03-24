Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Mendes tweet #Plankthecurve videos after PM seeks help from celebrities in fight against COVID-19

Canadian celebrities, including dead Pool actor Ryan Reynolds and Senorita singer Shawn Mendes asks people to stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for help getting the word out on social media.

“Let’s get the word out, not the virus,” Reynolds wrote in the video caption on Twitter on Monday.

He added in his tongue-in-cheek humor: “In a time of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on the most.”

Reynolds’ video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times in less than 24 hours. Although the tone was light, the underlying message is much more serious.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warned the country last week that “we don’t just need to flatten the curve, we need to level it.” Tam was referring to the need for continuous physical distance with the rapid growing number of COVID-19 cases in Canada and internationally.

The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada says it will be clearer over the next two weeks to what extent Canadians’ social distancing practices are helping to limit the spread of COVID-19. 1:40

Trudeau reiterated Tam’s advice in a #plankthecurve tweet on Monday, encouraging people to “stay home” and “help spread the word with your own video”. He asked for help from Reynolds and British Columbia singer Michael Bublé by marking them in his message.

Bublé also replied in a tweet: “Please, if you can, if possible, stay at home. It will save lives.”

I know how lucky I am to be able to stay at home and that it is not as easy for everyone, but together we can #PlankTheCurve. Please, if you can, if possible, stay at home. It will save lives. I nominate @jannarden @justinbieber and @ cmcdavid97

#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/Ldj6arUFih & mdash;@MichaelBuble

the Home The singer has appointed Justin Bieber, Jann Arden and Edmonton Oilers hockey player Connor McDavid to publish their own videos. Reynolds tagged Rogen in his, who also responded in his own video.

The list continues to grow as well-known Canadians, including former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page, four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser and pop star Shawn Mendes, post their own videos. Mendes tagged Drake and Shania Twain in his.

The calls come as the Canadian government asks residents to stay home, avoid group social activities in person, and exercise appropriate physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several states in the United States, including California and New York, have implemented “stay at home” orders to make sure people stay inside, except for basic needs like grocery shopping or attending medical appointments.